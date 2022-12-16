Cracker Barrel 2022 winter menu explored as brand brings back its famed holiday Ham Heat n' Serve

Cracker Barrel is all set to introduce its new winter menu this holiday season. The Tennessee-based restaurant chain has revealed a Heat n' Serve style catering menu to give its customers a delectable holiday feast.

Available for pre-order at your nearest restaurant starting December 12, the Heat n' Serve menu can be ordered at a cost of $8.49 per head.

Customers can pre-order their winter menu meals from the chain's app or website and pick them up between December 21 and December 28. The meals can easily be customized to feed up to ten people.

Scheduling a pick-up for December 22 or December 23 will get you a free $10 bonus card with Heat N’ Serve Feast, and a $5 bonus card with the Heat N’ Serve Family Dinner.

The restaurant chain announced the new menu through a press release, with Jennifer Tate, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Due to inflation and rising food costs at the grocery store, many Guests are facing additional stress preparing for gatherings with family and friends, unlike any other holiday season in year's past."

Giving a quick brief on the winter menu, the CMO added:

"This season, we want to remind Guests that Cracker Barrel is prepared to help alleviate those additional burdens, so they can spend more stress-free time together. Cracker Barrel's selection of seasonal Heat n' Serve Meals, prepared sides, pies and homestyle catering options offer value beyond quality and convenience through budget-friendly price points to feed everyone at your gathering."

The winter menu will be available at all participating locations for a limited time. Customers hoping to pick up their orders on December 25 are suggested to enquire with the restaurant beforehand, as some locations might be closed on Christmas Day, or might only be operating at certain hours.

Cracker Barrel 2022 winter menu: Barrel bites, holiday pies, and more

From Heat n' serve feasts to appetizers, snacks, and desserts, the limited-time winter menu is loaded with festive flavors. Available at comparatively affordable prices, the Cracker Barrel 2022 winter menu can prove to be an excellent choice for families who want to serve a delicious holiday feast without all the stress of cooking and cleaning.

Here's a list of what you can order from the 2022 winter menu this holiday season:

Holiday Ham Heat n’ serve feast

Featuring a hearty meal that can suffice up to 10 people, the Holiday Ham Heat n’ serve feast comes with sugar-cured ham, roasted gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, macaroni n’ cheese, a choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls, apple streusel pie, and pecan pie.

Customers can order it for pick-up at a starting price of $159.99.

feed 8-10 people with the Holiday Ham Heat n’ Serve Feast (Image via Cracker Bārrel)

Holiday Ham Heat n’ serve family dinner

Featuring a meal that can easily feed up to six people, the Holiday Ham Heat n’ serve family Dinner features sugar-cured ham, cranberry relish, roasted gravy, cornbread dressing, macaroni n’ cheese, a choice of one country side and sweet yeast rolls.

Customers can order it for pick-up at a starting price of $109.99.

feed up to 10 people with the Holiday Ham Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner (Image via Cracker Barrel)

Cracker Barrel’s “new” barrel bites

You can enjoy bite-sized barrel bites snacks with your friends and family this holiday season. Starting at a suggested price of $22.99, barrel bites include four options - white cheddar cheese bites, country fried pickles, loaded hashbrown casserole tots, and biscuit beignets.

The bite-sized snacks can be ordered for a group of 10 or more.

holiday special Barrel Bites (Image via Cracker Bārrel)

Homestyle sides

Too tired to cook some sides up? Order up your choices of hot, ready-to-eat, or chilled-to-reheat homestyle sides. Customers can choose from side options like - loaded mashed potatoes, bacon mac n’ cheese, country green beans, and more.

Starting at a suggested price of $5.99, the homestyle sides can feed up to 10 people.

holiday special Homestyle Sides (Image via Cracker Barrel)

Cracker Barrel’s holiday pies

Get your post-dinner dessert cravings sorted with Cracker Barrel’s holiday pies. Starting at a suggested price of $12.49, the holiday pies are available in a wide range of flavors like cinnamon roll pie, apple streusel, chocolate pecan, and pecan.

winter menu special holiday pies (Image via Cracker Barrel)

The limited-time winter menu can only be pre-ordered until December 20, so customers are advised to place their orders on time to ensure that they don't miss out on the holiday special menu.

