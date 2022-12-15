Krystal is celebrating the holiday season with its new 10 for $9.99 slider deals. The limited-time deal offers ten original sliders at selected locations across the country for less than $1 each. Customers who want to grab the deal need to hurry since the deal will only be available till the supplies last.

Interested buyers can avail the limited-time deal at your nearest restaurant or order through the chain's app for pick-up and deliveries. The mini-hamburgers are a fan-favorite item and will be available in stores starting December 12. Customers can get the limited-time value-pack deal until January 16 or until the stock lasts.

promotional image of 10 for $9.99 deal (Image via Krystāl)

The hamburger restaurant chain took to its website to announce the news, with Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer, writing:

“Everyone likes a good deal and our 10 Krystals for $9.99 will have your wallet thanking you, especially during the holiday season. Our iconic square burger is perfect for snacking, or you can enjoy it as a meal with our crispy fries or tots and a refreshing drink.”

Krystal has its restaurants spread across the southeastern United States region and serves a wide variety of hamburgers, sliders, and much more throughout the day.

All you need to know about Krystal's 10 for $9.99 deal

Popularly known as sliders across the country, Krystal has been serving its small, square hamburgers since 1932. With the idea of serving fresh and affordable meals at its heart, the hamburger restaurant chain has continuously offered lucrative deals like the 10 for $9.99 sliders.

As per their Wikipedia page, the hamburger chain's first order of six sliders and a cup of coffee had costed only 35¢. Moreover, having served value deals throughout the years, the hamburger restaurant chain has made a name for itself in the Southern United States.

The 10 for $9.99 deal features the chain's original sliders that have been on the menu ever since the chain started its business in America. In addition, the hamburger restaurant chain serves the USDA-approved 100% beef in their the original sliders on the chain's iconic steamed buns. Unlike the regular toasted buns, the steamed buns add a distinct flavor to the slider, making them an absolute favorite for Krystal fans.

Get 10 Cheese Krystals for $10.99

Featuring the USDA-approved 100% beef, topped with sliced onions, mustard, dill pickles, and melty American cheese, the Cheese Krystals are served on steamed buns. Available along with the original sliders, customers can enjoy the cheesy slider until January 16 at a 10 for $10.99 deal.

promotional image for Cheese sliders (Image via Krystāl)

Besides that, the hamburger restaurant chain is also serving a small combo of two classic sliders and a small drink for $3.79. All the aforementioned deals can be availed for a limited time through the chain's app or website.

