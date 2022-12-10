Boston Market’s 2022 Holiday Menu: meal options, prices, dates, and other details explored

Boston Market is ready to celebrate the festive spirit with its new Holiday Menu. Focusing on making Christmas Dinners a little less stressful for household chefs and cooks, the chain is launching affordable meals for families of all sizes. Pre-cooked meals are available for pre-order starting December 8, and the order can be placed at your nearest restaurant.

The Holiday menu is available at a starting price of $11.99 and includes meals that can feed a single person to a gathering of up to 12 people. Available in all participating restaurants across the country, orders for the pick-up and delivery of the holiday menu can be placed until December 24. Depending on the family size, customers can choose between different meal options at the time of order.

Jay Pandya, President and Chief Rotisserie Expert, Boston Market, announced the new holiday menu of the restaurant chain through a statement, which read:

"Boston Market has built a reputation of bringing families back to the dinner table and this is even more important during the holiday season. No matter how big the table is, whether family members are traveling from afar or if the table is set for one, a delicious, homemade meal should always be a staple this time of year."

He further added:

"We're honored to be able to offer so many various meal options for customers during the holidays to ensure less time is spent in the kitchen or at the grocery store and more memories are being made with family."

The casual restaurant chain will be taking pre-orders until December 24, but customers are advised to place their orders at the earliest to ensure that the meals are delivered right in time for Christmas dinner.

What is Boston Market's Holiday Menu offering

Whether it's a dinner for one, or a long-awaited family gathering, the casual restaurant chain has it all sorted for you with the Holiday menu. Loaded with meal options that include holiday specials like Turkey, Ham, Pie, Mac n Cheese, and much more, the Boston Market's Holiday Menu promises a stress-free and enjoyable holiday dinner.

Let's take a quick look into what the Holiday menu is offering this festive season:

Heat & Serve Holiday meals

Get Christmas ready with pre-cooked, Heat & Serve meals from Boston Market, starting at $11.99 per head. The Heat & Serve options can feed a family of up to 12 people, and come with a choice of Boneless or Whole Roasted Turkey, Boneless or Whole Honey-Glazed Ham, or a combination of Roasted Turkey Breast and Honey-Glazed Ham. Meals include entrees, appetizers, sides, rolls, and Christmas pies for a complete holiday meal.

A La Carte meal options

The chain offers the "A La Carte" option on most of its entrees, sides, appetizers, desserts, and much more. Customers can place orders for the heat-and-serve food starting December 17. Moreover, orders for any "A La Carte" dish can be placed until January 1, 2023, excluding Christmas.

Get your dinner catered

Whether it’s a family gathering or a professional office dinner, save yourself the hassle of cooking by ordering Catering from Boston Market. Catering services are available at a starting price of $12.99 per head. Customers can create their own holiday buffet for a fully customized holiday dinner.

Christmas Day Special

Do you feel like having dinner outside this Christmas? Visit your nearest Boston Market restaurant and get warm and hearty festive meals for $15.99. The chain's Holiday dinner meal features Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, two choices of sides, a dinner roll, and a slice of pie (apple or pumpkin).

Boston Market restaurants are not closed for Christmas, but the hours of operation might be limited depending on the location. Customers going for a dine-in are advised to enquire with the restaurant beforehand.

