How to avail Firehouse Subs’ Name of the Day offer? Details explored

Firehouse Subs is back with its festive giveaway offer that allows individuals to get their hands on a free sub for ten straight days. The limited-time offer lets customers enjoy a free medium sub with any purchase if their first name is the same as the chain's 'Name of the Day'.

Reportedly, the chain has 'Letter of the Day' on specific days as well during the offer period, where customers can get a free sub if their name starts with the same letter as the 'Letter of the Day'.

Available in participating stores starting December 6, customers will be able to claim the exciting offer until December 15. Once the criteria is met, individuals can claim the free medium sub by showing their ID while making any purchase of $1 or more.

It is important to note that this offer is only available for dine-in and take-out orders placed at the restaurant. Online orders are not eligible for the 'Name of the Day' offer.

The fast-food chain will be posting a list of names eligible for the 'Name of the Day' offer on its social media pages every day. Customers are advised to keep a close watch on these pages to make sure that they don't miss their free medium sub.

Firehouse Subs’ Name of the Day offer cannot be claimed at the airport or any college-based stores

Firehouse Subs has been running the 'Name of the Day' offer for the past 4-5 years, as a show of appreciation towards its loyal customers across the country. Focused on serving healthy and hearty subs and sandwiches to its customers, the chain is always trying to work out ways to keep customers engaged. In the month of May this year, the fast-food chain ran a similar 'Name of the Day' offer for around ten days.

People with some of the most common names have a greater chance of being on the list of 'Names of the Day' and getting the free medium sub because the fast-food chain mostly picks such names. However, Firehouse Subs can also surprise customers by picking some of the most unique names, as it has done in the past a few times. The chain has already picked the names for the first two days.

December 6 - Michael, Angela, and Aisha

December 7 - Ashley, Kameshia, and Robert

Customers who want to grab a free medium sub without spending too much can order a cookie from the Firehouse Subs' dessert menu. They can choose from three types of cookies including - Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, and Celebration Sugar - available at a suggested price of $1.49 each.

The free medium sub under the 'Name of the Day' offer is only available at participating locations, so customers are advised to inquire about the same before placing an order. The offer cannot be claimed at the airport or any college-based stores. Any attempt to customize the free medium sub may result in additional or full charges for the item.

Poll : 0 votes