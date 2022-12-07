"Buying these asap": Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts leave the internet impressed 

If you have burnt your mouth eating a hot pocket sandwich before, or gotten it too cold because you wanted it to cool down a bit, you will be amused to hear about the Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts. Coming straight from the house of your favorite hot-pocket sandwiches, these cargo shorts are exclusively limited-time merch built for hot-pocket lovers who want to enjoy their hot-pocket sandwich at just the right temperature.

Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts are different from other fast food branded merchandise because they also allow you to keep your favorite food warm in two insulated pockets. Now, no more burning your mouth while trying to eat your sandwich before they get cold.

Launching on December 12, 2022, this most anticipated merch of the season can be ordered on the brand's merch website 'pkts.gg'.

promotional image for the launch of Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts (Image via Hot Pockets)

Hot Pockets fans are already pretty excited for the new merch, and the same is evident from the reactions following the announcement of the launch. A Twitter user took the liberty to speak on behalf of all Hot Pockets fans, mentioning how they are going to get the shorts ASAP:

Nick 🎄 @CardsNYP @SaycheeseDGTL I speak for everyone when I say we are buying these asap! @SaycheeseDGTL I speak for everyone when I say we are buying these asap!

As of now, customers can sign up for the brand's newsletter to get notified as soon as the merch drops on the website. The newsletter also informs you about brand promotions and offers that can get you great deals on Hot Pockets.

How did the Internet react to the Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts?

Hot Pocket fans know how hot the sandwiches really feel when you get them. Cooling them down is an option, but you don't want them to get ice-cold either, do you? Thanks to the Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts, you won't have to worry about that problem anymore.

Featuring two insulated large pockets, the shorts act like a hot case that keeps your food warm for longer. As you leave them in your pocket, you will see that they gradually get to the right temperature so that you can enjoy the gooey deliciousness at its peak.

promotional image for a Hot Pockets Sandwich (Image via Interact Brands/Hot Pockets)

Made in collaboration with the Columbus Fashion Alliance (CFA), Cargo Shorts will be available starting December 12 at no cost. Also launching with the Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts is a Hot Pockets White Hoodie. Both the merch will only be available to order until stocks last, and considering the brand's fan following, they probably won't last that long.

As of now, the Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts launch post has already received more than 310 quote tweets and fan reactions just keep coming in as time passes. As the launch day approaches, users are showing their excitement through new tweets.

Greg @Teachmesumn_new @SaycheeseDGTL I need a couple pair lmao @SaycheeseDGTL I need a couple pair lmao

However, some individuals voiced their disapproval of wearing shorts during the winter.

LUCC 🧊 @100lucci @SaycheeseDGTL Shorts …. In the winter ….. to keep food warm wtf @SaycheeseDGTL Shorts …. In the winter ….. to keep food warm wtf

Unsure of whether Hot Pockets are still a thing, some users questioned who eats them anymore.

We also saw some memefied responses on the launch tweet.

Customers who want to get their hands on the new Hot Pockets Cargo Shorts and Hoodies are strictly advised to order a pair as soon as the sale kicks in on Monday (December 12).

The limited-time merch will be up for grabs on the chain's merch website at no cost. Though the merch is available at no cost, you may have to pay the shipping fee depending on the location you want it to be delivered.

