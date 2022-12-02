Chick-fil-A merchandise: Products, prices, and other details explored as brand launches its first online store

Food connoisseurs are up for a warm and lovely holiday this year with the launch of the Chick-fil-A merchandise. The fast food giant dropped its first merch line-up this Wednesday, dubbed Chick-fil-A Originals. The limited-time collection will be available on its new merch site: shop.chick-fil-a.com.

The merch featured on the website ranges from wearables to mugs, notecards, plushies, and more. Based on the chain's signature offerings, the lineup has been produced in China.

promotional image for Chick-fil-A merchandise (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Customers will be able to start ordering the merch from the new website starting November 30. All orders above $35 will be eligible for free delivery and will be delivered within five to seven days via UPS Ground.

If one receives a faulty or unsatisfactory product, they can return it for a refund within a time period of 30 days.

What to expect from the new Chick-fil-A merchandise

Despite having a massive fan following, Chick-fil-A has never sold any merch before. That said, the years of waiting have finally been rewarded, as fans can finally get their hands on the very first Chick-fil-A merchandise.

Here's a list of some of the best Chick-fil-A merchandise available from your favorite Chicken Sandwich chain:

1) Original Notecard Set

Grab yourself a set of 10 notecards and envelopes to wish your friends and family a happy holiday the old-school way. The set comes with two copies of five different card designs. Customers can get the embossed #1 Original Notecard Set for $15 on the Chick-fil-A merchandise website.

#1 Original Notecard Set merch (Image via Chick-fil-A)

2) Chicken for Breakfast Camper Mug

Whether your morning go-to drink is a hot cup of coffee or a chilled lemonade, the Chicken for Breakfast Camper Mug is sure to handle it all. Available at a price of $22, the ceramic-made, oversized camper mug holds 14oz of liquid.

Chicken for Breakfast Camper Mug merch (Image via Chick-fil-A)

3) Chicken for Breakfast Trucker Hat

Show your love for this Chicken for Breakfast Trucker Hat featuring your favorite chicken breakfast biscuits under the rim. Made with polyester, the hat is available in white for a price of $25 on the Chick-fil-A merchandise website.

Chicken for Breakfast Trucker Hat merch (Image via Chick-fil-A)

4) Shareable Bag of Cows

Share a polyester Plush Mascot Cow this holiday season with your friends and family. The product is available in packs of 5 ($25) and 10 ($35), with a drawstring cotton bag to keep them all together.

Shareable Bag of Cows merch (Image via Chick-fil-A)

5) Chick-fil-A Plush Standing Cow

Got a friend who needs to “Eat Mor Chikin”? Gift them the Chick-fil-A Plush Standing Cow, which will remind them of you, and of course to “Eat Mor Chikin”. The chain's beloved mascot plush is made of polyester fiber and is available at a price of $35 on the Chick-fil-A merchandise website.

Chick-fil-A Plush Standing Cow Chick-fil-A merchandise (Image via Chick-fil-A)

6) I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie

Show your love for Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries with the I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie. Made of 100% cotton, the hoodie is available in Vintage Navy Blue color and features the chain's beloved Waffle Potato Fries on the front. The piece of clothing is available in all sizes between X-Small and XXX-Large at a flat price of $60.

I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie merch (Image via Chick-fil-A)

All of the aforementioned products are made in China and can be purchased from the new Chick-fil-A merchandise online store. Customers are advised to get their merch at the earliest because stocks are already flying off the shelves.

Founded on May 23, 1946, by S. Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A is an American fast-food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it is the largest chicken sandwich chain in the United States.

The fast food chain has its restaurants in more than 2800 locations across the country. The fast food restaurant chain serves breakfast early in the morning and then shifts to the lunch and dinner menus respectively.

The fast food chain's menu greatly revolves around chicken-based dishes but also features french fries, soup, salads, desserts, beverages, and much more. With the launch of Chick-fil-A merchandise, the fast-food chain has joined the fray of various American fast-food chains that have been selling products for the past few decades.

