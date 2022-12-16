How to avail Taco Bell’s 7-layer Nacho Fries And Burrito deal 

Taco Bell has a sweet surprise for Nacho lovers all across the country. The California-based Mexican fast food restaurant chain has launched a digital exclusive deal that lets customers enjoy 7-layered Nacho Fries or a 7-layer Nacho Fries Burrito for $3. Available in stores starting December 15, the limited-time deal can only be claimed on app and website orders.

Customers can place an order for the limited-time Nacho Fries and Burrito deal at their nearest restaurant or from their home for pick-up and deliveries. The offer can be claimed until December 21 at all participating locations, but prices may vary depending on the location.

7-Layered Nacho Fries (Image via Taco Bell)

The fast food chain has not specified any order limits on the $3 Nacho Fries or Burrito deal yet. Hence, customers can enjoy their fill almost everyday until December 21.

Taco Bell's $3 7-Layer Nacho Fries or Burrito Deal features two new delicacies in under 700 calories

Launched last month on November 17, the 7-Layered Nacho Fries and Burrito will soon be leaving the chain's menu. Right after the launch, the new items became a fan favorite all across the country. Therefore, Taco Bell has decided to let customers enjoy their favorites for a bit longer at a new price of $3. Though the 7-Layered Nacho Fries and Burrito might probably return next year, the chain has not hinted at any such possibility.

In case you haven't tried out the two new delicacies yet, here's a quick brief on what to expect from the new Taco Bell fan-favorites.

7-Layer Nacho Fries

Taco Bell's 7-Layer Nacho Fries features a bed of crunchy seasoned fries topped with seasoned beef, black beans, a generous amount of nacho cheese sauce, reduced fat sour cream, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, and tomatoes.

The hearty and filling nachos fries are served with a topping of real shredded cheddar cheese and carry around 610 calories.

7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito

Inspired by the 7-Layerd Nacho Fries, the 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito comes with seasoned beef, black beans, and a generous amount of nacho cheese sauce. In addition to that, a scoop of reduced fat sour cream, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, tomatoes, and real shredded cheddar cheese are added and then wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

The 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito is a one hell of a heart meal and carries around 640 calories.

Both items are available in veggie style for customers who don't eat meat. Although the veggie style 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Burrito doesn't include beef, Taco Bell hasn't added anything extra to make up for the removed meat.

Customers can also go for a Fresco-style order, where all extra sauces are replaced with freshly diced tomatoes. The Fresco style works best for people who want to keep their calorie consumption in check.

