All you need to know about Hardee’s new 4 for $6 deal

Hardee’s is on a Happy adventure this holiday season with its new 'Choose your Happy' promotional offer. Available at all participating stores starting December 14, this offer has a '4 for $6' deal, letting customers build their own happy combos of four items for just $6.

Customers can make their own 4 for $6 combo orders at their nearest stores or through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries. From hamburgers to chicken sandwiches, fries to soft drinks, interested buyers can build and enjoy all sorts of combos from the Hardee’s menu.

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the '4 for $6' deal will be available. However, it would be safe to assume that customers can enjoy it for the rest of December.

Hardee’s limited-time '4 for $6' deal includes a variety of popular selections, including Original Hot Ham ‘n’ Cheese, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, among others

Available for a limited time, the '4 for $6' deal may sound too good to be true, but when it comes to Hardee’s offers, such deals are no surprise. The Tennessee-based fast food chain has had a history of giving similar deals to keep things interesting for customers.

Customers can enjoy the '4 for $6' deal on a limited number of fan favorite items. Though there is no limit on how many times you can get the deal during the offer period or in a day, stores may specify their own limits depending on the availability of items and other factors. The items that you can make a combo under the '4 for $6' deal are:

Original Hot Ham ‘n’ Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Small Cheeseburger

Small Natural-Cut French Fries

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Apple Turnover

Small Soft Drink

Small Iced Tea

Small Sweet Tea

Since there are no limits or hidden conditions on which four items to choose for one's combo, customers can make a combo based on their preference. Buyers will be paying $6, irrespective of their choice. However, it's important that they pick at least four items from the list to get them at the deal price.

Other deals at your nearest Hardee’s to look out for

While the '4 for $6' deal is sweet enough, the fast food chain is offering another deal to level-up your holiday snacking sessions. If one likes the chain's iconic biscuits, Hardee’s has a special two for $5 Breakfast Biscuits deal. Available in all participating stores starting December 14, the limited-time deal has been put together to celebrate National Biscuits and Gravy Day and can be enjoyed until February 7, 2023.

Enjoy a 2 for $5 Breakfast Biscuits combo (Image via Hardee’s)

Customers can make their own 2 for $5 Breakfast Biscuits combo from the list of the following items:

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

Biscuit ‘n’ Gravy

The limited-time combo deal can be enjoyed at one's nearest participating store or through orders placed on the chain's app and website for pick-up or deliveries. The fast-food chain has not specified any limits on how many times a customer can claim the deal each week, but stores may set their own limitations.

