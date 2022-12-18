All TGI Fridays deals you can avail in the 2022 Holiday season

TGI Fridays' fans will be amused to hear that their favorite fast food chain is cooking up some delicious deals to wrap up the year in a good mood. Popular for its unique menu, the fast food chain has always been a favorite among youngsters and Gen-Zs, who like their food hot and amusing.

From fries to burgers and reward points to ready-to-heat-n-eat packaged foods, the Texas-based fast food chain always has something to offer for every tastebud. If one plans to indulge in delicious items alone or with a group of friends, they better not miss these deals from the chain's menu.

Most of the deals that we are going to cover might only be available at participating locations. Store participation is voluntary and can sometimes also depend on the availability of items.

TGI Fridays brings Foxx On the Roxx Boxx alongside two other deals for this holiday season

One can never say no to good food, but it becomes more obvious during the holiday season. Whether it’s a family gathering, or their lone self, food always helps make things right. With Christmas and the New Year right around the corner, fast food chains all across the country are offering fresh deals to make the holiday season merrier for their customers.

Hopping on to the merry ride, TGI Fridays revealed some equally amusing deals for their customers across the United States.

Winter Weekends

The fast food chain will be offering 25% off on all orders of Platters, Party Trays, and Family Meal Bundles. The offer can be claimed between December 15 and December 18 with the code HOLIDAY25OFF. Customers can also claim a similar 25% off on their orders between December 22 and December 25 with the code JOLLY25OFF. The aforementioned discounts are only available on orders made through the TGI Fridays app or website and on call-in takeout orders.

New Year’s Eve

Customers who want to enjoy a hearty meal on New Year's Day are up for a ride with TGI Fridays' 25% off on all orders of Platters, Party Trays, and Family Meal Bundles. The limited-time deal can be enjoyed between December 29, 2022, and January 1, 2023, on all online and call-in orders. To claim the deal, customers simply have to use the code NYE25OFF while placing their orders through the chain's app or website and on call-in takeout orders.

Foxx On the Roxx Boxx

Following a partnership between celebrity Jamie Foxx and TGI Fridays, which led to the creation of the new Foxx on Roxx BBQ Sauis, the fast food chain will be serving a limited-time deal on glazed ribs and fries. Dubbed "Foxx On the Roxx Boxx," the bourbon-sauce ribs can be enjoyed starting October 4, and will be available for a limited time throughout the holiday season. Customers can order the Foxx on the Roxx Boxx at a suggested price of $19.99 through the chain's app or website.

Foxx On the Roxx Boxx with ribs and fries (Image via TGI Fridays)

Though the fast food restaurant chain will be open on Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, some stores may adopt specific operating hours for the holidays. Therefore, customers are advised to enquire beforehand when planning to visit TGI Fridays' restaurants on the aforementioned days.

