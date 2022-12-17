Einstein Bros "Good for Groups" breakfast boxes: Selections, items, and other details explored

Einstein Bros Bagels is prepping for a merry holiday season with the launch of a new range of breakfast boxes. Dubbed "Good for Groups," the new breakfast boxes feature some of the most popular fan favorite offerings on the bagel chain's menu. Available in all participating stores starting December 12, the Good for Groups breakfast boxes are perfect for holiday party hosting.

Customers can order the limited-time boxes at their nearest store, or through the bagel chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The Good for Groups menu offers three breakfast options, Classic Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box, Signature Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box, and The Brunch Box. Each breakfast box can feed up to four to six people, and is available at a starting price of $34.99.

The bagel chain announced the news through a press release, with Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros Bagels, saying:

"The holiday season provides plenty of opportunities to feed a group, whether it's your in-laws, a holiday gathering, or just a weekend brunch with friends,"

Giving a short brief of the offerings, Chef Thompson further added

"With the change in consumer behavior over the past two years, we've seen increasing demand for group orders. We're making it easier than ever to have fresh-baked bagels at home in a variety of options to ensure our guests' cravings are handled so they can focus on spending quality time with family."

Einstein Bros Bagels has not hinted at how long the breakfast boxes will be available to order, so customers are advised to try the value-deals at the earliest.

What are Einstein Bros "Good for Groups" breakfast boxes offering?

Available in all participating Einstein Bros Bagels stores for a limited time, the breakfast boxes come with bagels and bagel sandwiches that make for a scrumptious breakfast. Pair them up with the chain's coffee or orange juice, and you have the perfect early morning meal to power up your whole day.

Here's what the Einstein Bros Bagels' Good for Groups breakfast boxes offer:

Classic Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box

Classic Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box (Image via Einstein Bros Bagels)

As per the website of Einstein Bros Bagels, the Classic Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box comes with two Bacon & Cheddar Bagels, two Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar Bagels, one Ham & Cheese Bagel, and one Garden Avocado Bagel.

Available at a suggested price of $39.99, the egg-sandwich-spread breakfast box can feed four to six people.

Signature Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box

Signature Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box (Image via Einstein Bros Bagels)

The description of the Signature Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box on the official website specifies that the box contains two Farmhouse Sandwiches topped on a freshly-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel with Country Pepper Cream Cheese, bacon, ham, and cheddar.

The box also comes with one Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar, one Bacon & Cheddar, one All-Nighter, and one Garden Avocado.

Suitable to feed four to six people, it is available at a suggested price of $46.99.

The Brunch Box

The Brunch Box (Image via Einstein Bros Bagels)

The Brunch Box is packed with six bagels, one tub of double-whipped plain cream cheese, two Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwiches, one Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, four Twice-Baked Hash Browns, and four Blueberry Muffins.

Available at a suggested price of $34.99, the brunch box can feed six to eight people.

Coffee for the Group

Coffee for the Group (Image via Einstein Brōs Bagels)

Freshly brewed Einstein Bros Bagels' dark coffee, served in a 96oz portable and pourable box. It comes with cups, lids, half & half, sugar & stirrers.

Available at a suggested price of $20.99, it can serve up to ten people.

Bulk Orange Juice

a gallon of Bulk Orange Juice (Image via Einstein Brōs Bagels)

Fresh and unsweetened orange juice is served in a gallon.

The breakfast classic can serve up to six people, and is available at a suggested price of $13.99.

The aforementioned serving ratio might not always be accurate, and depends on whether your guests are light eaters or not. If some of your guests prefer to skip lunch and go heavy on breakfast, you may have to consider ordering double the proportions.

Poll : 0 votes