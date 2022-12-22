The Halal Guys launch New Chicken Shawarma

The Halal Guys are wrapping up the year with a spicy limited-time treat. The world's largest halal restaurant brand has launched a new Chicken Shawarma. The restaurant chain offers two versions of chicken shawarma: a Chicken Shawarma Sandwich and a Chicken Shawarma Platter.

Customers can enjoy the limited-time Chicken Shawarma at the nearest The Halal Guys restaurant or order through the chain's app and website for pick-up and deliveries. Available at a suggested price of $9.29 for the shawarma sandwich and $11.29 for the shawarma platter, the hearty meal comes with a free side of garlic sauce.

The halal restaurant chain is very popular among citizens of America, so the stocks may end in no time. Customers who want to try the limited-time Chicken Shawarmas are advised to try them at the earliest.

All you need to know about The Halal Guys' Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma is a very popular dish that originates from Turkey. Like Greek Gyros, chicken shawarmas feature spit-roasted layers of meat seasoned with a lot of fresh herbs. Serving Greek Gyros over the last few years, The Halal Guys have now added chicken shawarmas to their menu and are serving the popular halal food across the country.

For those who want to know more about the Chicken Shawarma offerings, here's what you can expect from the new dish:

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

The new Chicken Shawarma Sandwich features warm pita bread loaded with thinly sliced spit-roasted chicken. Before roasting, the chicken is marinated in several fresh herbs and spices, including Greek oregano, cilantro, toasted sesame, chili, and some of the chain's special blend of spices.

Available with a free side of Garlic sauce, the Chicken Shawarma sandwich can be ordered at a suggested price of $9.29.

The Chicken Shawarma Sandwich is served with a free side of spicy garlic sauce (Image via The Halal Guys)

Chicken Shawarma Platter

Those who want a bigger and better portion of the Chicken Shawarma can go for the hearty Chicken Shawarma Platter. Featuring thinly sliced spit-roasted marinated chicken, Basmati rice, lettuce, tomato, and pita bread, the Chicken Shawarma platter can keep you going for longer. Available at a suggested price of $11.29, the Chicken Shawarma Platter can be enjoyed with a free side of Garlic sauce.

the Chicken Shawarma Platter comes with a free side of spicy garlic sauce (Image via The Halal Guys)

Garlic sauce available with shawarma is a spicy and creamy condiment with a garlicky flavor profile that adds an extra kick of heat to your Chicken shawarma.

More about the halal fast food chain

Established in 1930, The Halal Guys is a halal fast food casual restaurant franchise that started its operations through halal carts on the southeast and southwest corners of 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. Headquartered in Manhattan, the halal restaurant chain is gradually adding its franchisees across the United States, Canada, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The restaurant chain specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine and offers a wide variety of Gyro Greek sandwiches, platters, and much more across the United States.

