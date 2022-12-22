Golden Corral Feast To Go menu: Selections, prices, and other details explored

Golden Corral has welcomed the festive cheer with the launch of a new holiday special menu. The North Carolina-based casual dining restaurant chain revealed the new Feast To Go menu, which will be available at your nearest location starting December 20.

Available at a starting price of $99.99, the holiday special meals from the Feast To Go menu must be ordered at least 72 hours before pick-up. Customers can place their orders at the nearest restaurant or through the chain's app and website for curbside pick-up and deliveries. The limited-time holiday meals can be enjoyed until January 8.

Though most Golden Corral restaurants stay open for Christmas, customers are advised to enquire beforehand if they are planning to pick-up their meals on December 25. Customers can also skip the ordering part and enjoy the meal at the restaurant itself.

Golden Corrall's Feast To Go menu: Roast Beef Meal, Glazed Ham Meal, and more

Christmas and New Year gatherings are some of the happiest times of the year, but it can become a stressful affair when all the planning and cooking responsibilities lie upon your own shoulders.

If you are worried about doing all the prep and cooking yourself, then you'll be delighted to know that Golden Corral is serving 'All You Can Eat' holiday buffets under its Feast To Go menu.

Specializing in affordable buffets, the restaurant chain is all set for holiday dinners with the new Feast To Go menu, which includes:

Holiday Roast Beef Meal

One of the most popular Christmas dinner classics, the new Holiday Roast Beef Meal comes with Beef Roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, yeast rolls, and two homestyle sides of your choice.

The 44-oz holiday meal also comes with a whole pie for your post-dinner dessert cravings. The Holiday Roast Beef Meal is available at a suggested price of $109.99 and can feed six to eight people.

Holiday Roast Beef Meal (Image via Golden Corral)

Whole Roasted Turkey Meal

Similar to the chain's Thanksgiving meal platter, the Whole Roasted Turkey Meal comes with a whole-roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and a dozen yeast rolls with honey butter. The meal also includes a choice of homestyle sides and a whole pie. The Whole Roasted Turkey Meal is available at a suggested price of $99.99 and feeds six to eight people.

Whole Roasted Turkey Meal (Image via Golden Corral)

Holiday Glazed Ham Meal

The Holiday Glazed Ham Meal features glazed ham, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and a dozen yeast rolls with honey butter. It also includes a choice of sides and a whole pie for post-dinner dessert cravings. The Holiday Glazed Ham meal can easily serve six to eight people and is available at a suggested price of $99.99.

Holiday Glazed Ham Meal (Image via Golden Corral)

As mentioned earlier, customers can enjoy the three meals at their nearest Golden Corral restaurant until January 8, but all pick-up orders must be placed 72 hours prior. Apparently, solo customers can also enjoy holiday meals starting from $8.79.

