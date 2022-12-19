Applebee’s new sandwich menu: Selections, prices, and other details revealed

Applebee’s is welcoming the merry season with the debut of three new chicken sandwiches on its menu - the Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich, and the Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Available in stores starting December 17, 2022, the new sandwiches can be availed at all participating locations across the country.

Customers can enjoy the sandwiches at the nearest Applebee’s restaurant, or through orders placed on the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Starting at a suggested price of $11.99, the three new chicken sandwiches are joining the chain's menu permanently.

All you need to know about Applebee’s new chicken sandwiches

Applebee's adds three new chicken sandwiches to its menu (Image via Applebee’s)

Chicken Sandwiches have been one of the most ordered items from fast food chains across the country. From Burger King to Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes to Hardee's, every fast food chain offers at least two variants of chicken sandwiches on its menu. A quick and filling snack, chicken sandwiches are also popular among health-conscious Americans who prefer to keep their calorie count in check.

Hopping aboard the trend, Applebee’s has now expanded its Chicken Sandwich menu, providing customers with a wider range of options to choose from. All three sandwiches are served with a side of classic french fries. Customers who want to make it a meal can add any size of drink to their order for a hearty and filling platter.

Here's a quick look at the three new additions to the menu:

New Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

New Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich with a free side of fries (Image via Applebee’s)

The new Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich features a crispy fried chicken breast, topped with two strips of smoked Applewood bacon, coated in the chain's iconic ranch dressing, pickles, and shredded lettuce. It is served on a Brioche bun.

Available at a suggested price of $13.49, it comes with a side of classic fries, and carries 1260 calories.

New Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

New Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich with a free side of fries (Image via Applebee’s)

The New Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich features a grilled chicken breast topped with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, coated in house-made ranch dressing, shredded lettuce, and pickles, all sandwiched between a brioche bun.

Available at a suggested price of $13.49, it comes with a side of classic fries, and carries 1120 calories.

New Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

New Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a free side of fries (Image via Applebee's)

Featuring a sweet and spicy flavor profile, the New Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes with a crispy breaded chicken breast, coated in a Sweet Asian Chile sauce along with the chain’s signature coleslaw. Sandwiched between a Brioche bun, the sweet-n-spicy chicken sandwich is served with a side of classic fries.

Available at a suggested price of $12.99, the new sandwich carries 1330 calories.

Enjoy Applebee’s new Strawberry Mango and Strawberry Colada Fruit Swirl

new Strawberry Mango and Strawberry Colada Fruit Smoothies (Image via Applebee's)

Commemorating the holiday season, the fast food restaurant chain has also debuted two new flavors of fruit swirls. Joining the menu for a limited time, the new Strawberry Mango and Strawberry Colada Fruit Swirl can be enjoyed at your nearest store, or through the chain's app or website orders for pick-up and deliveries.

Featuring a natural blend of fruity flavors, the new icy and sweet treats will be available at all participating Applebee’s stores throughout the holiday season, and can be enjoyed at a starting price of $4.79.

