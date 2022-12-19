Which burgers are returning to Carl’s Jr's 2022 winter menu? Details explored

Following in the footsteps of its sister chain, Carl’s Jr. is partnering with A1 Sauces to launch the new A1 Steakhouse Double Deal burger.

The Tennessee-based fast food chain is also bringing back one of the most popular items on its menu - the A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger. The two A1 steak sauce-based burgers will be available in all participating locations starting December 14.

Customers can order the new A1 Steakhouse Double Deal burger and the returning A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger at the nearest Carl’s Jr. restaurant. Orders can also be placed through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the two burgers will be available on the menu, so customers who are looking forward to trying them are advised to do so at the earliest.

Carl’s Jr. winter menu: The Angus Thickburger returns after more than 6 months

Carl’s Jr. and its sister chain, Hardee's, have shared a long partnership with A1 Steak Sauce, leading to the creation of many fan-favorite burgers. The A1 sauce adds a distinct smokey barbecue flavor to the burgers, which are greatly loved by customers across the country.

As the fast food chain and A1 Steak Sauce come together again, they seem to have cooked up another delicacy that is going to be loved by customers of all ages:

A1 Steakhouse Double Deal burger

The latest addition to the Carl’s Jr. menu, the A1 Steakhouse Double Deal burger features a tangy and hearty burger with two Canadian steak seasoning-coated charbroiled beef patties at its heart.

The patties are topped with A.1. Steak Sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy onion rings and mayonnaise. The burgers are served on a plain toasted bun.

Available at a suggested price of $3.99, the new A1 sauce burger carries 780 calories.

new A1 Steakhouse Double Deal burger has been added to the chain's menu (Image via Carl's Jr.)

A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger

Returning to the Carl’s Jr. menu after almost eight months, the A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger has been a fan-favorite ever since its debut on the menu in August 2020.

The returning favorite features a Canadian steak seasoning-coated charbroiled beef patty at the thick of it. The patty is topped with A.1. Steak Sauce, two strips of bacon, Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, red onions, and mayo, all served on a toasted potato bun.

Customers can enjoy the returning A1 sauce burger at a suggested price of $7.99. It has a total calorie count of 810 calories.

A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger returns to the menu (Image via Carl’s Jr.)

Apparently, customers can also enjoy the two burgers as a combo, with fries and a small drink. The A1 Steakhouse Double Deal burger combo is available at $8.28, while the A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger is priced at $14.78.

Established in 1941, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC is an American fast-food restaurant chain that is currently operated by CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Tennessee, the fast-food chain has more than 1,062 franchises and company-owned restaurants across North & South America. Cārl's Jr. and its sister chain Hardee's serve a similar range of biscuits and burgers.

Natively introduced to the United Kingdom markets in 1831, the A1 sauce is a brand of brown sauce produced by Brand & co. The sauce was later introduced to U.S. markets where it gained popularity as a barbecue sauce and is widely used for seasoning meat and beef across the country.

