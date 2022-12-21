Papa Murphy’s launches Meatballs & Marinara to its extensive menu

Papa Murphy’s has upgraded its pizza menu with the addition of new Meatballs & Marinara. The iconic take-and-bake dish will be available in your nearest store starting December 19, 2022, and can be a game changer for your pizza-party nights.

For the past 27 years, the take-and-bake chain has been a vital part of American culture, serving take-and-bake pizzas, salads, desserts, and a variety of other classic foods. Customers can order the new Meatball & Marinara via phone, app, or website. The new take-and-bake dish is available at a suggested price of $12.99 and comes with ten meatballs.

The take-and-bake restaurant chain shared the big news through a press release with Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand and Innovation, quoting:

“Our culinary team continues to develop fresh, delicious take ‘n’ bake offerings that give our guests a variety of easy mealtime options.”

Giving a short brief about the new offering, the VP of Brand and Innovation added:

“Meatballs & Marinara are the perfect addition to turn pizza night into a complete meal, offering a wholesome and hearty dish that’s bound to be a crowd favorite.”

All you need to know about Papa Murphy’s Meatballs & Marinara

Take-and-bake meals have always been widely popular in America, thanks to their low prices and the fact that they allow customers to add their own creative touches to the food. Unlike regular fast food and restaurant chains, take-and-bake chains simply assemble the food and give it to you to bake it back at home.

Papa Murphy’s Meatballs & Marinara offers ten fully cooked and seasoned Italian beef meatballs, coated in a tangy marinara sauce (Image via Papa Murphy’s)

Papa Murphy's Meatballs & Marinara is a ready-to-bake option that includes ten completely cooked and seasoned Italian beef meatballs coated in a zesty marinara sauce. The meatballs are topped with a thick layer of whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

When baked, the meatballs absorb the flavorful sauces and cheese, becoming a hot and juicy centerpiece of the celebration.

Established in 1995, Papa Murphy’s is an American take-and-bake pizza company. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company was formed after the merger of two prominent take-and-bake pizza companies: Papa Aldo's Pizza (founded in 1981) and Murphy's Pizza (founded in 1984). The company was taken over by the Canadian private food conglomerate MTY Food Group in May 2019.

The pizza company currently owns around 1300 outlets spread throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Though the company primarily offers take-and-bake pizzas, its menu also offers a wide range of salads, desserts, and soft drinks.

Poll : 0 votes