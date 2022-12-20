Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day 2022? List explored

With Christmas Day 2022 right around the corner, it's finally time to get done with your grocery shopping. If you're planning on cooking Christmas dinner on your own, you'll need a lot of groceries. While purchasing them ahead of time and storing them in the refrigerator makes the job easier, some people prefer to use fresh ingredients.

With Christmas being one of the biggest holidays, not all grocery stores can accommodate you with fresh ingredients for Christmas, as most of them will probably be closed.

Some of the most popular grocery stores like Walmart and Target are usually closed on National Holidays like Christmas Day, leaving customers with even fewer options to choose from.

Which stores can you visit for your grocery shopping on Christmas Day 2022?

While it is always recommended to do your grocery shopping ahead of time, there isn't much you can do about those last-minute shopping needs. We've compiled a list of all the grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Day 2022 to save you time.

Follow along as we discuss the Christmas Day opening timings of grocery stores near you:

24-hour stores

As the name suggests, these stores are open 24 hours a day. Though some stores may open for reduced hours on Christmas Day, you can still expect stress-free shopping for all essential grocery products at these locations.

7-Eleven

Most 7-Eleven stores are open throughout the day and will be open on Christmas as well. You can easily get veggies, spices, and other essential groceries here.

Circle K

Circle K stores operate 24 hours and will be open on Christmas.

Walgreens

Most of the 24-hour Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day, but some of them may be operating for reduced hours only.

Wawa

Wawa stores will be open on Christmas Day, as they operate 24/7.

Limited-time stores

These stores will be open for a limited time only. Some stores may also follow the reduced hours for Christmas Day 2022, so customers are advised to enquire with their nearest store beforehand.

Big Saver Foods

Big Saver Foods will be open between 7 am and 8 pm.

Cumberland Farms

The Cumberland Farms store will open at 8 am and will close by 7 pm on Christmas Day 2022.

Giant Food Store

Most locations will be open between 8 am and 5 pm on Christmas Day 2022.

Safeway

Many Safeway stores will be open between 8 am and 4 pm.

Super King Markets

Shop at your nearest Super King Markets store on Christmas between 9 am to 6 pm.

Vons

Limited Vons stores will be open on Christmas between 7 am to 4 pm.

Foodland

A few Foodland stores will be open on Christmas Day. You can shop at these stores between 8 am to 7 pm.

Rite Aid

Most Rite Aid stores will open for Christmas Day 2022, but store timings may vary.

The aforementioned store timings may not be relevant to all locations as some of them may still be operating for reduced hours. Hence customers are advised to call the store to enquire about opening hours.

