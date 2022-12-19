Which items are added to BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse’s menu? Price, items, and other details explored

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse welcomes Christmas and New Year with the launch of three new sandwiches - Sal’s Brewhouse Chicken, Jamaican Roasted Half Chicken, and BJ’s Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich to its menu.

Starting December 17, customers can enjoy new chicken sandwiches at all participating locations across the country.

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse’s expands its sandwich menu with three new offerings (Image via BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse’s)

Available at a starting price of $14.95, the three new chicken sandwiches can be ordered for dine-in at one's nearest BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse outlet, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. The new chicken sandwiches will be joining the fast food restaurant chain's menu as permanent offerings and will be available throughout the year.

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse’s is introducing three new chicken sandwiches this Holiday season

With BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse's three new additions of crispy and tangy range of chicken sandwiches to their menu, customers can finally be satiated in one place. Whether one likes them with a drink on the side or with some fries and coleslaw, the fast food restaurant chain has got everyone's taste covered.

Available at all locations across the country, these hot and juicy chicken sandwiches promise to become your immediate favorites.

Sal’s Brewhouse Chicken

The Sal’s Brewhouse Chicken sandwich is made with tender chicken breasts smothered in lemon butter sauce and topped with sauteed mushrooms and fresh parsley. Available at a price of $19.25, Sal’s Brewhouse Chicken comes with white cheddar mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus on the side.

Sal’s Brewhouse Chicken (Image via BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse’s)

Jamaican Roasted Half Chicken

The Jamaican Roasted Half Chicken sandwich features a slow-roasted half chicken smothered in a Jamaican jerk dry rub. Customers can enjoy the new sandwich at a price of $20.45, with a choice of two signature sides.

Jamaican Roasted Half Chicken (Image via BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse’s)

BJ’s Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich

BJ’s new Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich features a crispy-fried chicken breast, spicy sriracha slaw, chipotle mayonnaise, and dill pickles, all sandwiched between a toasted parker house bun. Available at a price of $14.95, the sandwich is served with free sides of a sriracha, creamy sriracha aioli, and BJ’s signature coleslaw.

BJ’s Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich (Image via BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse’s)

Customers can usually pick side options at no cost, but some sides and drinks (when included in the meal) may come at an additional cost. If unsure about the same, customers are advised to enquire with the restaurant before ordering.

Try the all-time favorite Pizookies from BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse

If there's one item on the BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse menu that tops everything else, then it's their iconic Pizookies. The pizza-cookie hybrid dessert features a large crunchy cookie served in a deep-dish pizza pan with a topping of ice cream. Available in a wide range of flavors, the Pizookie has had a very loyal fan base among customers throughout the country.

A mini Pizookie with vanilla ice cream (Image via BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse’s)

If customers are yet to try the chain's top-selling dessert, then enjoy it for free today by simply joining the chain's free rewards program. Once they sign up for the rewards program, the customer will receive a welcome coupon that can be re-deemed for a free Pizookie at their nearest BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse.

