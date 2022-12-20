Burger King New Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich: Availability, price, ingredients, and other details explored

Burger King plans to welcome the year 2023 in high spirits with a new offering on its menu. The Florida-based hamburger giant plans to launch a new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich in January 2023.

The upcoming chicken sandwich is a spicy twist on the chain's classic chicken sandwiches and is expected to be available in stores starting in early January.

The spicy chicken sandwich will be available at a suggested price of around $5.99. Customers will be able to enjoy the upcoming sandwich at all participating franchises or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries once it's launched in January 2023.

The upcoming Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is expected to be available starting in early January (Image via Burger King)

The hamburger fast food chain has not hinted at an exact launch date, but the upcoming Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is expected to hit stores in the first or second week of January. Customers are advised to watch the chain's social media pages closely for an early alert.

All you need to know about Burger King's new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich

Inspired by the fast food chain's classic chicken sandwich, which debuted on the menu in 1978, the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich will feature a light-breaded chicken breast at its heart. The upcoming sandwich will be served on a toasted sesame seed bun topped with ghost-pepper cheese and crispy-fried jalapenos.

The upcoming sandwich will be a limited-time offering on the chain's menu and will be available at the suggested price of around $5.99.

With a similar flavor style to the chain's latest Ghost Pepper Whopper, the upcoming Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich will be extra spicy and could go great with a side of fries and a cold beverage.

The new chicken sandwich could be a potential competitor against Popeyes' latest Blackened Chicken Sandwich, launched last month. Though both sandwiches are spicy, actual results can only be considered after the launch of the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich.

More about Burger King

Founded in 1954 by David Edgerton and James McLamore, Burger King is an American multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants. Headquartered in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the hamburger fast food chain was first established in 1953 as Insta-Burger King. As per records from 2021, the hamburger fast food chain has restaurants in more than 19,247 locations across the globe.

Serving American fast food for the last 68 years, the hamburger fast food chain is popularly known for its Hamburgers, Chicken, French fries, Soft drinks, Milkshakes, Salads, Desserts, and Breakfast. The fast food chain also serves its signature burger, 'The Whopper.'

