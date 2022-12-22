Sonic Pickle Fries: price, nutritional facts, availability, and other details explored

As 2022 ends, Sonic is back with another tangy surprise for customers across the country. The Oklahoma-based fast food restaurant chain is bringing back the fan-favorite Pickle Fries to its menu. Launched in April, the limited-time pickle-based fries will be available to order starting December 20.

Available at a suggested price of $1.89, the limited-time dill-pickle fries can be ordered at your nearest Sonic restaurant or through app and website orders for pick-up and deliveries. Wildly popular among pickle lovers, the Pickle Fries have received massive love from customers all across the country.

Dill pickle fries are back on the chain's menu (Image via Sōnic)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long Pickle Fries will be available on the menu, so customers who want to try out the tangy treat are advised to order it soon. Customers can also use the chain's app to place orders and enjoy many app-exclusive deals on all items.

Sonic's Pickle Fries are crispier than most options

Pickle fries have been popular at most fast food and restaurant chains over the last few years. Though every fast food and restaurant chain offers a different take on tangy fries, the recipe always revolves around dill pickles. For those who may not know, dill pickles are made with fresh cucumbers, which are pickled in brine, vinegar, dill herbs, and other spices.

Sōnic will be serving Pickle Fries for a limited time at all participating stores (Image via Sōnic)

Sonic's Pickle Fries are much thinner and crispier than your regular pickled fries. The pickled fries are made by slicing tangy dill pickles, dipped in a mixture of eggs and spices, and then battered into a mix of seasonings and bread crumbs. The battered pickles are fried in piping hot oil until they are crispy on the outside. Customers can enjoy Pickle Fries with a complimentary serving of ranch sauce.

What are the nutritional values of Sonic's Pickled Fries?

If you have second thoughts about how healthy pickled fries are, you would be amused to know that Sonic's Pickle Fries are much healthier than your regular potato french fries. Though they still contain many ingredients and condiments, customers are always advised not to eat too many.

Here are the nutritional values of Pickle Fries:

Calories 280 Cals Calories from Fats 200 Cals Total Fats 22 grams Saturated Fats 5 grams Sodium 1040 miligrams Carbs 20 grams Sugar 1 gram Protein 1 gram

The nutritional values mentioned above are relevant to a regular serving of Pickle fries. Values may increase or decrease depending on how many fries you consume.

Founded on June 18, 1953, by Troy N. Smith, Sōnic Drive-in restaurants, aka Sonic, is an American drive-in fast food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Oklahoma, the restaurant chain is owned by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The fast food chain has restaurants in over 3,500 locations across the United States, which serve a wide variety of quick-grab fast foods like Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Hot dogs, French fries, Breakfast, beverages, and much more.

