All you need to know about Smoothie King’s new Power Meal Smoothies

Smoothie King will kickstart your New Year's health resolutions with a new range of smoothies. The Texas-based smoothie company has debuted three new smoothies that deliver the goodness of fruit in a healthy and filling drink. Starting December 28, customers can enjoy the chain's new range of Power Meal Smoothies in three distinct flavors, including - Cinnamon Banana, Blue Raspberry, and Spinach Pineapple.

Available at all participating locations, the new Power Meal Smoothies come at a starting price of $7.29. Customers can order new smoothies at the nearest Smoothie King or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. The smoothie company claims that the new smoothies can replace a meal as they pack around 20 grams of protein, 23 vitamins, minerals, and fiber while keeping the calorie count below 350.

The smoothie chain has not hinted at how long the Power Meal Smoothies will be available to order, so customers who want to try out the goodness of the new power-packed smoothie are advised to order it at the earliest.

Smoothie King’s new Power Meal Smoothies will pack a punch

One of the most familiar names for smoothies in the country, Smoothie King has been serving its hearty drinks for the last 49 years. Though the chain's smoothies have always packed enough protein to make up for a quick lunch, the new Power Meal Smoothies are proving it daily.

Available in 20 oz. and 40 oz. cups, the new Power Meal Smoothies are customizable as per the requirements of the customer. Read along to learn more about the new Power Meal Smoothies:

Power Meal Cinnamon Banana Smoothie

Winters are loaded with flavors of cinnamon, and the smoothie company is carrying it forward to the upcoming year with their new Power Meal Cinnamon Banana Smoothie. The limited-time power meal smoothie serves a hearty blend of bananas, cinnamon, dates, almonds, protein blend, Gladiator Protein Vanilla, and multivitamin enhancer in a drink that keeps you going for longer. The holiday-style smoothie can be enjoyed at a starting price of $7.29 for a 20 oz. cup.

Power Meal Cinnamon Banana Smoothie (Image via Smoothie King)

Power Meal Blueberry Raspberry Smoothie

Bringing the berry blasts together, the Power Meal Blueberry Raspberry Smoothie features a blend of wild blueberries, juicy raspberries, apple juice, almonds, protein blend, Gladiator Protein Vanilla, and multivitamin enhancer in a power-packed and fruity smoothie. The Power Meal Blueberry Raspberry Smoothie is available at a starting price of $7.29 for a 20 oz. drink.

Power Meal Blueberry Raspberry Smoothie (Image via Smoothie King)

Power Meal Spinach Pineapple Smoothie

Not everyone has a good relationship with spinach, but Smoothie King is trying to change it by combining the healthy greens of fresh spinach with the fruitiness of fresh and sweet pineapple. The Power Meal Spinach Pineapple Smoothie features a power-packed drink blending pineapples with organic spinach, white grape lemon juice blend, almonds, protein blend, Gladiator Protein Vanilla, and multivitamin enhancer. Customers can enjoy a pineapple-based power meal smoothie at a starting price of $7.29.

Power Meal Spinach Pineapple Smoothie (Image via Smoothie King)

Some of the aforementioned smoothies may contain allergens like milk, eggs, and tree nuts, therefore, customers who are allergic to them are advised to customize their drink at the time of order.

