Arby’s adds New Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese and other items to its menu

Arby’s welcomes the New Year with the cheesy goodness of two new items on its menu. The Georgia-based fast-food chain is debuting a new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese, along with an all-new Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich. Available in stores starting December 27, the limited-time items can be enjoyed in all outlets across the country.

Also returning to the chain's menu are the Buffalo Boneless Wings and the White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese, which will be available at all participating locations from December 27. Customers can enjoy new and returning items at the nearest Arby’s restaurant or through pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

Arby's welcomes 2023 with four new and returning limited-time items (Image via Arby’s)

The new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese can be enjoyed at a suggested price of $5.49. Meanwhile, the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich, Buffalo Boneless Wings, and the White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese are available at the suggested price of $4.99, $4.69, and $3.49, respectively. There has been no hint at how long the new and returning items will be available, so customers who are looking to try them out are advised to do so at the earliest.

Arby’s welcomes 2023 by adding two new and two returning food items to their menu

As 2022 comes to an end, fast food chains all across the country are bidding the year goodbye by introducing new deals and offers for their customers. The upcoming year seems to be loaded with the goodness of incredible food and savings, with the debut of items such as Arby’s Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese and the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich.

For those who may not know yet, here's what to expect from the new and returning items on the chain's menu.

Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese

The new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese presents the chain's signature white cheddar mac ‘n cheese with a hearty topping of chopped chicken nuggets, crispy bacon, and parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce. Available at a suggested price of $5.49, the new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese carries 775 calories.

The all-new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese debuts on the chain's menu (Image via Arby’s)

Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich

The new Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich features thin slices of smokey roast beef, topped with lettuce, jalapenos, fiery seasoning, and spicy mayo sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed roll. Customers can enjoy the new sandwich at a suggested price of $4.99.

The limited-time sandwich is also available as a combo meal with fries and a soft drink at $8.19. The Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich weighs a whopping 204 grams and carries around 475 calories.

Smokey Spicy Roasted Beef Sandwich (Image via Arby’s)

Buffalo Boneless Wings

Featuring bite-sized pieces of juicy all-white meat chicken, the Buffalo Boneless Wings are fried with crispy seasoned bread mix and coated in Buffalo Sauce right before serving. Arby's Buffalo sauce consists of cayenne pepper with melted butter, which helps deliver a classic kick of heat to the wings.

Customers can enjoy the Boneless Wings in packs of six and nine-piece options for a suggested price of $4.69 and $6.19 each, respectively. In addition, the wings come as a meal option with one side and a drink starting at $7.99. Limited-time return items will be available in stores across the country while supplies last.

Buffalo Boneless Wings return to heat up the winters (Image viaArby’s)

White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese

Arby’s classic White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese features the chain's elbow macaroni with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce. The returning fan favorite will be available at all participating locations for a limited time at a suggested price of $3.49.

The White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese returns for a limited time (Image via Arby's)

Customers who want to try out the new and returning items are advised to visit the nearest Arby’s restaurant or order in at the earliest, as the items will only be available for a limited time.

Founded in 1964, Arby’s is an American fast-food chain with restaurants in more than 3,472 locations across the world. Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the fast food chain serves a wide range of Roast Beef, Beef and Cheddar sandwiches, Greek Gyros, and its iconic Curly and Crinkled fries.

The fast food chain also sells ready-to-cook frozen fries and sauces in grocery stores across the US.

