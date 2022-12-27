How to avail a free Popeyes Chicken sandwich before 2022 ends? Details explored

Popeyes is bidding goodbye to 2022 with a free Chicken Sandwich for customers across the country. Available in all participating stores, the Florida-based fried chicken fast-food restaurant chain is giving away a free Chicken Sandwich with all Chicken Sandwich combos.

Customers can enjoy the limited-time deal until January 1, 2023, at the nearest Popeyes restaurant. To claim a free chicken sandwich, customers must order any Chicken Sandwich combo through the chain's app or website. The BOGO deal is available at dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders at all participating locations.

Customers can enjoy the BOGO deal on the chain's original Fried Chicken Sandwiches and the new Blackened Chicken Sandwiches. One also gets to choose the variant for the free chicken sandwich.

All you need to know about Popeyes free Chicken Sandwich deal

After rocking the last few months with multiple BOGO and freebie Chicken Sandwich deals, the Florida-based fried chicken fast-food restaurant chain is finally playing its final moves for the year with another BOGO deal.

Serving free chicken sandwiches to its customers one last time before the year ends, Popeyes is giving away its original Fried Chicken Sandwiches and the new Blackened Chicken Sandwiches through a BOGO deal.

Popeyes has dominated the chicken sandwich industry since the launch of its first Fried Chicken Sandwiches in 2019. After continuing with the OG Fried Chicken Sandwich for almost three years, the fast food chain finally launched a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich last month.

Here's what the free Chicken Sandwich deal is offering:

OG Fried Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes' original fried chicken sandwich features a chicken breast hand-battered in the cajun mix and fried to perfection for extra crunchiness. The crunchy fried chicken sandwich is served on a toasted brioche bun, with your choice of spicy or classic mayo and crisp pickles.

Customers can get a combo of the OG Fried Chicken Sandwich with a regular side and a small drink at a suggested price of $10.99.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

The chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich comes with a non-breaded chicken breast coated with blackened spices and fried to perfection. The new Blackened Chicken Sandwich is served on a toasted brioche bun topped with your choice of spicy or classic mayo and crispy pickles.

A blackened chicken sandwich combo with a regular side and a small drink is available at a suggested price of $11.99.

The limited-time BOGO deal can be enjoyed on sandwiches until January 1, 2023. Customers can earn additional benefits by joining the chain's free rewards program.

Founded in 1972, Popeyēs Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., a.k.a. Popeyes, is a chain of American multinational fried chicken fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the chain has restaurants in more than 3,700 locations worldwide.

Currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based company Restaurant Brands International, the chain has stores in more than 46 states in the United States. The fried chicken fast food chain specializes in fried chicken, fried chicken-based sandwiches, french fries, seafood, vegetable biscuits, and Cajun cuisine.

