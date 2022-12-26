Sonic introduces new under $2 Craves menu

High on the holiday spirit, Sonic has debuted a secret surprise for its customers across the country. The Oklahoma-based fast food chain has secretly dropped a new under $2 crave menu featuring fan favorites from the chain's menu.

The limited-time value deal includes - the Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, and the Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae.

Available since early December, the new under $2 Crave menu can be enjoyed at the nearest Sonic store. Customers can also place orders through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. With items priced under or at $2, the value deal will be available at all participating stores for a limited time.

Sonic secretly drops an under $2 Crave menu (Image via Sōnic)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the new $2 Crave menu will be available, but it would be safe to assume that customers can enjoy the value deal for the first few weeks of the upcoming year.

What is Sonic's $2 Crave menu offering?

Known for drool-worthy yet pocket-friendly fast food, Sonic is back with a new $2 Crave menu. Featuring some of the most sold items, the under $2 menu promises hearty treats for times when you want to grab onto something quick without burning a hole in your pocket.

For those who are yet to try the new menu, here's what you can expect from it:

Sonic's Jr. Cheeseburger

Sōnic's loaded Jr. Cheeseburger comes with a 100% authentic Jr beef patty, a slice of melted American cheese, crispy dill pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the chain's plain bun. Sonic's Jr. Cheeseburger carries 380 calories and is available for $1.99.

Sonic's Jr. Cheeseburger (Image via Sōnic)

Frito Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap

A favorite of Frito fans, the Frito Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap features crunchy Fritos, chili, and melted cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Available at a price of $1.49, the crunchy Frito Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap has 380 calories.

Frito Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap (Image via Sōnic)

Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae

The Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae consists of sweet vanilla ice cream loaded with Oreo cookie pieces and a generous drizzle of chocolate syrup. Available for $1.99, the Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae carries 220 calories.

Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae (Image via Sōnic)

Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae

Featuring a creamy vanilla ice cream with Snickers Bars pieces and a generous topping of vanilla syrup, the Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae is available at all participating locations across the country. Carrying 230 calories, the Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae is available at a price of $1.99.

Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae (Image via Sōnic)

Customers who want to try the value deal are advised to order it at the earliest as the fast food chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time deal will be available for ordering.

Founded on June 18, 1953, by Troy N. Smith, Sōnic Drive-in restaurants, aka Sonic, is an American drive-in fast food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Oklahoma, the restaurant chain is owned by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The fast food chain has restaurants in over 3,500 locations across the United States, which serve a wide variety of quick-grab fast foods like Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Hot dogs, French fries, Breakfast, beverages, and much more.

