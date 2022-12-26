Which grocery stores are open on New Year’s Day 2023? List explored

With New Year’s Day 2023 right around the corner, it's finally time to don your party hats and share some quality time with your friends and family. A day marked with good food, fun, and holiday cheer, New Year's Day is when the world celebrates the beginning of a prosperous year.

New Year gatherings and dinner parties are a given way to celebrate the beginning of a fresh year. Though as fun as it is, New Year dinner parties often involve a lot of guests and can be a bother. From pies to roasted Turkey, Ham to Mac-n-Cheese, New Year dinner prep always requires multiple trips to the grocery store.

Even if you start shopping on December 28, something will always be left behind on the grocery list. To ensure that the left-out items don't leave you in a pinch, we have compiled a list of grocery stores that will stay open for New Year’s Day 2023 so that you can grab your last-minute groceries with a quick drive to the store.

Which grocery stores can you visit to stock up on essentials for New Year’s Day 2023?

Whether you want to grab some frozen turkey or fresh vegetables for New Year’s Day 2023, it would be best if you stock up on them a day earlier. While many stores stay closed even on New Year's Eve, customers can still get grocery essentials from other prominent stores.

Here's a list of stores that will have their gates open for you on New Year's Eve:

Publix

Almost all Publix stores are open for business until 9 pm.

Rite Aid

Customers may want to confirm the operating hours for their local Rite Aid stores, as most locations will be operating within varying hours.

Stop & Shop

All Stop & Shop stores will be open to stock up for New Year’s Day 2023 until 9 pm.

Target

You can grab your groceries for New Year’s Day 2023 at your nearest Target store until 9 pm on December 31.

Walgreens

Get your grocery needs fulfilled at the nearest Walgreens store between 9 am and 9 pm.

Walmart

The country's largest retail store chain will be open on New Year's Eve until 6 pm.

Whole Foods

Most stores will be operating within modified hours on New Year's Eve.

Customers are advised to confirm with their local stores before making the trip, as some stores may operate within modified hours on New Year's Eve.

Which grocery stores are open for New Year’s Day 2023?

Though most stores stay closed for New Year’s Day 2023, you can still hope to get your groceries at a handful of stores that operate on the holidays. Here's a list of stores that can accommodate your last-minute grocery needs:

Publix

You can shop for groceries at a local Publix store until 9 pm. Most stores will operate within reduced hours, so you may need to confirm with your nearest store.

Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop stores will open at 7 am on New Year’s Day 2023, but most of them will be operating within reduced hours.

Target

Target stores will be open on New Year's Day during regular hours.

Walgreens

Open during their regular hours between 9 am and 9 pm.

Whole Foods

Some of the stores will be operating within modified hours.

Customers are strictly advised to shop during the day on New Year's Day 2023, as most stores will operate within reduced hours on New Year's Day. Calling the store beforehand can also be helpful.

