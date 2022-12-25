Which brands are offering food-themed merchandise for Holiday Season 2022? List explored

If you were wondering about the perfect holiday gift, then food-themed merchandise is here to the rescue. With holidays being the time of giving, there can be nothing better than a gift that reminds your friend of their favorite fast food.

Whether it's chicken sandwiches, pizzas, burritos, or pies, everybody loves fast food, and as a result, food-themed merchandise is one of the most gifted items for the holiday season. Though not all fast food chains debut new merch for the holiday season, customers can always grab a few older merchandise at the nearest retail stores or the fast food chain's website.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of new food-themed merch releases this Holiday season.

All food-themed merchandise for your loved ones this holiday season

Whether it's for your family, friends, colleagues, or maybe just yourself, there's no better joy than opening a gift meant only for you. While some people love electronics and games as gifts, others would kill for food-themed merchandise. If you know someone who fits the bill for food merch, then you must read along to find the best gift for them:

7-Eleven

Head straight to 7-Eleven if you know someone who would love a fun ugly sweater. The retail chain is selling a limited collection of food-themed sweaters and other food-themed merchandise.

Customers can choose from fun holiday collections like a T-shirt that reads "All snug in bed visions of Slurpee in my head," a Tee that reads "Tis' The Cheese'n," cups, shorts, and much more.

Get a food-themed merchandise sweater at 7-Eleven (Image via 7-Eleven)

Budweiser Holiday Merchandise

Share your love for Budweiser beer with the brand's latest holiday collection. Grab limited-time sweaters, steins, hats, and more featuring designs like the brand's signature Clydesdale horses, 'Budweiser Can Repeat,' and more.

Budweiser has new beer merch for grabs (Image via Budweiser)

Frito-Lay Holiday Merchandise

Cheetos lovers may rejoice as Frito-Lay, the parent company of Cheetos, is launching their own collection of food-themed merchandise, which will be available for a limited time at retail stores.

The latest collection features merch from the company's most popular brands, including Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Flamin' Hot, and Ruffles. From scarves to pillows, hoodies to sweaters, tees to hats, the limited collection can be bought at 7-Eleven and Walmart stores.

Get Cheetos and Doritos themed merch from Frito-Lay (Image via Frito-Lay)

Hot Pockets Shorts

Not the most ideal merch for winters, but Hot Pockets has special Hot Pocket shorts to keep your Hot Pocket wraps warm for longer in the winter season.

Available starting December 12, Hot Pocket Shorts and Hoodies will be available for a limited time on the chain's merch website. Hot Pocket shorts feature two pockets that act like food warmers, keeping your hot pockets warm even in chilly winters.

Warm hot pockets wrap with the Hot Pockets Shorts (Image via Hot Pockets)

Olive Garden Family Holiday Pajamas

Olive Garden Family restaurants have also dropped limited-time food-themed merchandise for the holiday season. Getting into the holiday spirit, the restaurant chain is selling a new collection of hooded onesies (Pajamas) featuring the chain's most popular offerings.

Slay in style with your family (Image via Olive Garden restaurants)

Pearl Milling Company

Feel like ordering matching gifts for your friends and family? Pear Milling Company has got your back with their Family Stack Sweaters. Available in pairs of two-person, three-person, and four-person varieties, these limited-time stack sweaters can be ordered from the company's website.

Get your friends a stack sweater (Image via Pearl Milling Company)

Taco Bell Christmas Sweater

Grab yourself some Taco Bell-themed holiday merch at your nearest store. The California-based American-Mexican fast food chain has a holiday special Christmas Sweater featuring the chain's most-selling tacos. Priced at $47, the sweater features the colors of Christmas along with the embroidery of tacos, sauce packets, and much more.

Go Mexican with Taco Bell's sweater (Image via Taco Bell)

Most of the items mentioned above are available at popular retail stores like Walmart, Target, and 7-Eleven. Food-themed merchandise is often available in limited numbers, so customers looking forward to buying one are advised to do so at the earliest.

