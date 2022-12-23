Which restaurants are open for Christmas Day 2022? List explored

With just two days left for Christmas Day 2022, its finally time to finalize one's plans for the holiday dinner. Whether someone plans to throw out a family gathering or want to enjoy the dinner by themselves, they surely don't want to spend the whole day in kitchen. Do they?

Holidays are supposed to be spent with the family, not in the kitchen, so save oneself some family time this Christmas Day by ordering in the holiday special dinner.

Restaurants all across the country are now serving delectable Christmas meals, warming up the holidays for everyone. From heat-n-serve meals to ready-to-serve dinners, this Christmas Day, one can enjoy a wide variety of warm and hearty food from their favorite restaurant chains.

Panda Express, Benihana, and other restaurants that are open for Christmas Day 2022

Whether someone wants to order in for Christmas Day 2022 or plans to visit a restaurant for dinner, it's always better to be aware of which restaurants are open for the day. December 25 is a national holiday, and many restaurants either stay closed on the day or operate for limited hours.

To make things easier for interested customers, Sportskeeda took the liberty to do some head-scratching and compiled the list of all restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Applebee's

Customers who want to enjoy some hot sizzling skillets can visit the nearest Applebee's, as the restaurant chain will be serving a limited-time holiday-style skillets menu and Cinnabon mini swirls. Some Applebee's resturants may be closed for Christmas Day 2022, so customers are advised to confirm the same with their local restaurant.

Benihana

Benihana serves authentic Japanese dishes that are freshly prepared right in front of the customers. The warm Asian ambience restaurant is known for its seasonal offerings, including the Spiced Cranberry Mojito and Hibachi Ribeye.

Boston Market

Boston Market is one of those restaurants that one can always rely on for holiday meals. Open for Christmas Day 2022, Boston Market will be serving a special holiday menu, including prime rib, ham, turkey, and much more.

Chart House

Order a three-course dinner at one's nearest local Chart House restaurant to enjoy some of the most popular English dishes such as New England Clam Chowder, Slow Roasted Lamb, Cherry Cheesecake, Mini Lava Cake, and Chef's Dessert.

Kona Grill

For Christmas Day 2022, customers can visit their nearest Kona Grill for a casual sushi night. They can also enjoy some popular American dishes like sliders, meatballs, prime rib, and pumpkin pie.

Panda Express

Grab a quick dinner or lunch at the nearest Panda Express Chinese restaurant this holiday season. Although the restaurant mostly offers meat-based items, they are currently serving the "Original Orange Chicken," a plant-based meat by Beyond Meat.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Visit the nearest Ruth's Chris if someone wants to enjoy a dinner that's heavy on America's favorite steak. All Ruth's Chris restaurants will be open for Christmas Day 2022. However, some of them may be operating for limited hours only.

Village Inn

If someone fancies some sweet and delcious pie with their food, Village Inn is one restaurant that they just can't afford to miss on Christmas Day 2022. Serving holiday special breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant chain is the perfect spot to indulge in some of the most delectable American pies.

Most of the aforementioned restaurants will be open for Christmas Day 2022, but the timings and opearting hours may vary. Customers are strictly advised to enquire with their local restaurants about the operating hours before making the trip.

Poll : 0 votes