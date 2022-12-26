Del Taco’s Orange Cream Shake: ingredients, nutritional facts, price, and other details explored

Del Taco fans are in for a big surprise as the chain brings back an old favorite after eight years. The California-based Mexican-American fast food chain is finally bringing back the Orange Cream Shake. Available in stores starting December 22, 2022, the Fanta-based shake can be enjoyed at all participating locations throughout the country.

Starting at a suggested price of $1.99, the Orange Cream Shake will be available to order at your nearest Del Taco restaurant. Customers can also order a limited-time milkshake through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the returning milkshake will be available on the menu, therefore customers who have been waiting for its return are advised to try it out at the earliest.

All you need to know about Del Taco's Orange Cream Milkshake

Del Taco's Orange Cream Milkshake made its official nationwide debut in 2012. Sold on an on-and-off basis for the next two years, the Fanta-based Milkshake was removed from the chain's menu in 2014. The milkshake was last sold during the chain's 50th anniversary and has been away from the menu for almost eight years.

Orange Cream Shake with vanilla and Fanta Orange (Image via Dēl Taco)

Orange Cream Shake features a strangely amusing fusion of creamy vanilla and Fanta Orange. The chilled and thick milkshake is made by hand-blending vanilla ice cream, milk, Fanta orange, and ice. Customers can enjoy the returning milkshake at all participating locations in three different sizes - mini ($1.99), regular ($4.39), and large ($4.99).

Try out the Winter shakes at Del Taco

When you visit Del Taco for the returning Orange Cream Shake, why not show some love for the chain's new Cinnamon Roll Shake and the Café Del Olla Coffee? The winter specials have been available on the menu since early October and can be enjoyed until late January. Featuring holiday-themed flavors, the new shakes and coffee are already being loved by customers around the country.

Cinnamon Roll Shake

The chain's new Cinnamon Roll Shake features a flavor-rich creamy vanilla shake, hand-blended with real cinnamon fillings and ice to deliver nostalgic holiday flavors in a thick and sweet drink. The Cinnamon Roll Shake is available at a starting price of $1.59 and can be enjoyed at all participating locations around the country.

Café Del Olla Coffee

The chain's newest coffee beverage, Café Del Olla Coffee, is made with 100% sustainable single-origin Arabica coffee beans. The medium roast drink combines the subtleness of brown sugar and cinnamon to deliver a flavorful and aromatic coffee experience.

The Café Del Olla Coffee is available in both hot and cold variants at a starting price of $1.69. Customers can enjoy the drink at the nearest Del Taco store.

Café Del Olla Coffee (Image via Dēl Taco)

Cinnamon Roll Shake and Café Del Olla Coffee can be enjoyed at your nearest restaurant or through pick-up and delivery orders placed via the chain's app or website.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is a chain of American fast-food restaurants, headquartered in Lake Forest, California. It specializes in American-style Mexican cuisine and regular American fast food. The chain's menu has everything from tacos to burgers, fries to shakes, and much more.

