Boston Market anniversary discounts explored as restaurant chain offers Whole Rotisserie Chicken for $3.70

Commemorating their 37th Anniversary, Boston Market restaurants are on a celebration spree with the launch of limited-time anniversary offers. The Colorado-based casual dining restaurant chain turned 37 on Monday, December 26, and is celebrating the big day by offering some of the most iconic items at $3.70, including their first sold item, Rotisserie Chicken.

The exclusive anniversary special offers will be available between December 26 and December 28 at all Boston Market restaurants across the country. Customers can enjoy special pricing on all orders placed at the restaurant or through the chain's app and website for drive-thru and pick-up.

Customers who want to enjoy the items at a special price are advised to visit the nearest restaurant location at the earliest, as the offer ends on Wednesday, December 28, at 11:59:59 pm.

All you need to know about Boston Market's anniversary offers

First starting its journey as the Boston Chicken at a store in Newton, MA, the casual dining restaurant chain has come a long way from where it started in 1995. Today, Boston Market is one of the largest casual dining restaurant chains, with its restaurants in over 340 locations across the country.

Serving a casual American breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the day, the restaurant chain is widely popular for its iconic rotisserie chicken. The restaurant chain will serve rotisserie chicken and other iconic items at a suggested price of $3.70 to commemorate its 37th anniversary.

Here's a list of dishes that are available at special pricing during the anniversary offer:

Rotisserie Chicken

Boston Market's iconic Rotisserie Chicken features fresh whole chicken marinated in a blend of garlic, herbs, and special spices. The drool-worthy rotisserie chicken is always cooked fresh for customers and goes well with any side of your choice. Customers can get the Rotisserie Chicken during the anniversary offers at a suggested price of $3.70. Limited to two per person.

Large Premium Sides

Enjoy a large serving of some of the chain's most popular premium sides starting at $3.70. Limited to two sides per person.

The choice of sides includes:

Mashed Potatoes - Creamy and silky baked potatoes whipped together with milk, butter, black pepper, and salt.

Sweet Corn - Enjoy sweet yellow corn kernels with a light butter garlic sauce.

Cilantro Lime Rice - Try a flavor-rich serving of long-grain rice with lime and cilantro.

Mac & Cheese - A cheesy American-style Mac & Cheese for times when you just want to take it easy.

Creamed Spinach - Get your iron and proteins with a creamy serving of green spinach.

Fresh Steamed Broccoli - Broccoli florets steamed and tossed with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Casserole - The perfect Boston Market sweet side for any savory meal

Pulled BBQ Rotisserie Chicken - Hand-pulled rotisserie chicken coated in the chain's iconic BBQ sauce.

Caesar Salad Side - Classic Caesar Salad with all things good and healthy

Whole Apple Pie

Enjoy the nostalgic flavors of your Granny's apple pie with Boston Market's special Whole Apple Pies. The sweet pie features Granny Smith apples and cinnamon in a tender and flaky hot dessert. Enjoy a whole pie with the anniversary offers at a suggested price of $3.70. Limited to two per person.

The limited-time offer will be available at all participating Boston Market locations across the country. Store participation may sometimes be affected due to the unavailability of certain ingredients.

