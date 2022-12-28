All Taco Bell deals you can avail through February 1, 2023

Taco Bell is all prepped for the New Year bash with new deals and offers for customers all across the country. The Mexican-American fast-food restaurant chain is rolling out a number of in-app and third-party delivery offers to reward customers for each order. These limited-time offers will be available at all participating locations starting January 1, 2023, with the exception of some offers being available in the last week of December.

As most offers and deals are available on in-app and third-party delivery orders, customers will have to place their orders through the chain's app or website. The chain has not hinted at any specific dine-in offers, but customers will be able to claim some of the app offers for those too.

Customers can receive early alerts about the chain's limited-time deals and offers if they join the Taco Bell free rewards program. The free reward program also rewards one with points that can be claimed for freebies and other such offers with their orders.

All you need to know about Taco Bell's 2023 deals

Taco Bell fans are up for great surprises in the coming year, as the Mexican-American fast-food restaurant chain prepares to expand its business both in terms of the areas served and the items on the menu. The California-based fast food chain has been testing new variants of popular Mexican pizzas and chicken burritos over the last few days in select locations across the country.

Customers can hope to see new items debuting nationwide in little to no time, but for now, they will have to do with the chain's amusing deals and offers. With most of the offers being available until February 1, 2023, customers are promised a great month ahead.

Here's a list of deals and offers that customers can enjoy from their favorite Mexican-American fast food chain:

In-App

Customers will be able to claim these offers on orders placed through the Taco Bell app. Most of these offers are claimable for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders.

December 22, 2022 to January 12, 2023 - Get all Taco Bell orders above $15 delivered at a $0 delivery fee. Colorado customers may have to pay the state-mandated retail delivery fee of $0.27.

- Get all Taco Bell orders above $15 delivered at a $0 delivery fee. Colorado customers may have to pay the state-mandated retail delivery fee of $0.27. December 22, 2022 to January 4, 2023 - Get a BOGO deal on the purchase of any $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito. The free $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito can be claimed on your next visit within the next 14 days. Limited to one per user.

- Get a BOGO deal on the purchase of any $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito. The free $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito can be claimed on your next visit within the next 14 days. Limited to one per user. December 28, 2022 to January 31, 2023 - Enjoy a free medium Dr. Pepper with the order of a Mexican Pizza. Add the drink to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. Limited to one per user.

- Enjoy a free medium Dr. Pepper with the order of a Mexican Pizza. Add the drink to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. Limited to one per user. December 13, 2022 to February 1, 2023 - Get a free Mexican Pizza with all orders of over $15. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. Limited to one per user.

- Get a free Mexican Pizza with all orders of over $15. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. Limited to one per user. December 18, 2022 to January 31, 2023 - Earn two times the Taco Bell reward points on all orders of breakfast items. No user limit on points gained during the period.

Third-Party Delivery

To claim these offers, customers will have to place their orders through a third-party delivery service. As obvious as it may seem, these offers are only valid for delivery orders.

December 22, 2022 to January 31, 2023 - New users can get $5 off on all orders above $15. All other users get $5 off on orders above $20. The offer is available on all Taco Bell orders placed through any third-party delivery service.

- New users can get $5 off on all orders above $15. All other users get $5 off on orders above $20. The offer is available on all Taco Bell orders placed through any third-party delivery service. December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023 - Grubhub plus customers get a free Crunchwrap Supreme with orders of over $20. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free.

- Grubhub plus customers get a free Crunchwrap Supreme with orders of over $20. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. January 1, 2023 to February 1, 2023 - Get $3 off on breakfast orders of over $15. Available with orders placed through any third-party delivery services.

- Get $3 off on breakfast orders of over $15. Available with orders placed through any third-party delivery services. January 6, 2023 to January 9, 2023 - Get $5 off on Grubhub orders of any group meal.

- Get $5 off on Grubhub orders of any group meal. January 12, 2023 to February 1, 2023 - New users on all third-party delivery services get a free Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch on orders above $20. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free.

- New users on all third-party delivery services get a free Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch on orders above $20. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. January 13, 2023 to January 16, 2023 - DoorDash customers get $5 off on Taco Bell group meals.

- DoorDash customers get $5 off on Taco Bell group meals. January 20, 2023 to January 21, 2023 - All third-party delivery service orders get a free Taco Bell Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with a purchase over $15. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free.

- All third-party delivery service orders get a free Taco Bell Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with a purchase over $15. Add the item to your cart while placing your order to get it for free. January 22, 2023 - All third-party delivery service orders get $3 off on purchases over $20.

- All third-party delivery service orders get $3 off on purchases over $20. January 27, 2023 to January 31, 2023 - Uber Eats customers get $5 off on group meals.

The aforementioned offers will be available at all participating Taco Bell locations across the country. Offer availability may sometimes be affected if supplies of certain ingredients are unavailable.

