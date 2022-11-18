When is Arby’s Wagyu Burger returning to its menu? Details explored

With chicken sandwiches trending this holiday season, Arby's has decided to spice things up for your taste buds with the return of its authentic Wagyu beef burgers. After a successful launch in May this year, the chain's Wagyu Steakhouse Burgers are returning to stores beginning November 21, 2022.

Featuring American Wagyu Beef Patties, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be available for a limited time and can be ordered at your nearest store, or via the chain's app and website for pick-up and delivery. Last year, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burgers were sold at $5.99, and they will also be available for the same price this time.

The fast food chain took to its website to announce the big news, with Rita Patel, Chief Marketer, saying,

"We wanted to bring back this premium burger for those who didn't get a chance to try it -and those who quickly became fans - especially at a time when they might get tired of turkey leftovers."

Customers may want to get their hands on the Wagyu Burger as soon as it hits stores, as the burger will only be available until the stock lasts. Looking back at the customer response at the time of its launch in May, the Wagyu Burger might fly off the shelves sooner than expected.

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger uses the chain's special sauce

Arby's launched the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger on May 31, 2022, and it was much loved. Stores, reporting good sales of the item, saw several customers returning for a second or third Wagyu Steakhouse Burger.

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger features a Wagyu Beef patty, slices of American cheese, sliced tomatoes, crispy pickles, red onions, shredded lettuce, and the chain's special burger sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

The patty used in the burger contains 52% American Wagyu Beef and 48% other ground beef. The chain claims that the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger weighs 6.4 ounces and is 50-times larger than the Quarter Pounder.

Arby's @Arbys The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is here. Feast your eyes on the link in our bio. The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is here. Feast your eyes on the link in our bio. https://t.co/MxAFsrADFb

Arby's launches new Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

Arby's is not only known for its burgers, but its cookies and other sweet snacks are popular too. Adding to its sweet delicacies, the fast-food chain has launched a new limited-time Peanut Butter Cup Cookie.

Available in stores for $1.99, the new Peanut Butter Cup Cookie features soft cookies loaded with chopped chunks of REESE's Peanut Butter Cups. Customers devouring Arby's Peanut Butter Cup Cookies may experience a sweet fudgy warm cookie with a hint of saltiness from the Peanut Butter.

the new Peanut Butter Cup sweet and salty cookies (Image via Arby's)

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are American candies that contain chocolate cups filled with peanut butter. The chocolate's sweetness and the peanut butter's slight saltiness give the candy its iconic sweet-n-salty taste.

Founded in 1964, Arby's is an American fast-food chain with restaurants in more than 3,472 locations across the world. Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the fast food chain serves a wide range of Roast Beef, Beef and Cheddar sandwiches, Greek Gyros, and its iconic Curly and Crinkled fries.

The fast food chain also sells ready-to-cook frozen fries and sauces in grocery stores across the U.S.

Poll : 0 votes