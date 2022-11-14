Hardee’s A1 Double Cheeseburger: Price, availability, ingredients, and all you need to know

Hardee’s is back with a power-packed addition to its menu. The chain has announced yet another tie-up with A1 Sauce for the launch of the A1 Double Cheeseburger.

The A1 Double Cheeseburger will be available in the Midwestern region of America until December 31, or for as long as stocks last. Customers can get their hands on the burger through dine-in, pick-up and delivery orders. The double cheeseburger will be sold for a suggested price of $2.99.

Customers may want to visit their nearest Hardee’s store or order the A1 Double Cheeseburger at the earliest, as the item is available in limited locations so stocks may run out early.

In 2021, Hardee's did a similar tie-up with A1 Sauce to launch the limited-time A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger, which is also returning to stores along with this year's double cheeseburger.

Hardee’s A1 Double Cheeseburger is loaded with two patties

The dreamchild of the second tie-up between Hardee’s and A1 Sauce, the A1 Double Cheeseburger, can be considered an upgrade to the A1 Steakhouse Angus Thickburger.

The A1 Double Cheeseburger features two beef patties with Canadian steak seasoning, swiss cheese, two crispy onion rings, and a hearty amount of the tangy A1 Sauce, all sandwiched between a seeded bun.

The chain is running a $0 delivery offer for registered Reward program customers who place orders through the mobile app and website, thus making deliveries more affordable.

$2 off on Hardee’s Angus Cheeseburger combos

Hardee’s is currently running a limited-time deal available to all new and old customers who order an Angus Cheeseburger combo. To claim the offer, the customer must be a registered My Rewards user. Additionally, they will also have to place the order through the mobile app or the chain's website.

The offer is available in participating locations and on eligible combos only. Customers can get a list of eligible combos at the time of order.

The Angus Burger features a 100% black angus beef patty and melted American cheese. The tangy burger also has lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard sauce and ketchup, all sandwiched between a toasted potato bun.

Established in 1961, in North Carolina, Hardee’s Restaurants is an American fast-food chain with more than 5,182 restaurants (reported in 2016), mostly located in the Southern and Midwestern United States. The chain is highly popular for its assorted range of biscuits and burgers.

Natively introduced to the United Kingdom markets in 1831, the A1 sauce is a brand of brown sauce produced by Brand & co. The sauce was later introduced to U.S. markets where it gained popularity as a barbecue sauce, and is widely used for seasoning meat and beef across the country.

