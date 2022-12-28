All you need to know about Dairy Queen’s Cheeseburger Lovers Deal

Dairy Queen is ending the year with an amusingly cheesy deal for customers across the country. The Minnesota-based fast food restaurant chain is bringing back its popular Cheeseburger Lovers deal. Available starting December 23, 2022, the return deal will allow customers to enjoy 2 for $5 Cheeseburgers and 2 for $7 Double Cheeseburgers deals.

Available for a limited time, the Cheeseburger Lovers Deal is available at all participating locations across the country. Customers can enjoy value-deals on all orders placed at the fast food restaurant. The deal can also be claimed on orders made through the chain's app or website for curbside pick-ups and take-outs. Apparently, special pricing deals are not available for delivery orders, so customers may have to go the extra mile for the love of cheeseburgers.

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the Cheeseburger Lovers Deal will be available, therefore customers who want to grab the value-deal are advised to visit the nearest Dairy Queen store at the earliest.

What is Dairy Queen's Cheeseburger Lover Deal offering?

Dairy Queen Cheeseburgers have long been one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. Last year, the fast food chain saw a massive hike in sales of its cheeseburgers. Usually, the fast food chain serves its cheeseburgers at a starting price of $2.59, but the Cheeseburger Lovers Deal lets you get a combo of your favorite cheeseburgers for as low as $5.

For those who don't know, here's what the Cheeseburger Lovers Deal is offering:

2 for $5 Cheeseburgers

One of the first items sold on the chain's menu, the Dairy Queen's Cheeseburgers feature a 100% real beef patty, which is topped with slices of melty cheddar cheese, crispy dill pickles, ketchup, and mustard, all sandwiched between a warm toasted bun. With the Cheeseburger Lovers Deal, customers can now enjoy a combo of two cheeseburgers for a suggested price of $5. A single cheeseburger carries around 380 calories without any customizations.

100% beef patty Cheeseburger (Image via Dāiry Queen)

2 for $7 Double Cheeseburger

Similar to the Cheeseburger, the chain's Double Cheeseburger comes with two 100% beef patties, topped with two slices of melted cheddar cheese, crispy dill pickles, ketchup, and mustard, all sandwiched between a soft toasted bun.

The 2 for $7 Double Cheeseburger deal lets customers enjoy two Double Cheeseburgers for a suggested price of $7. A single double cheeseburger carries around 700 calories without any customizations.

combo of Double Cheeseburgers(Image via Dāiry Queen)

Founded on June 22, 1940, Dairy Queen is an American international chain of soft-serve ice cream and fast food restaurants. Owned by International Dairy Queen, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, the ice cream and fast food chain is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

With more than 4,455 restaurants in the United States and around 6,800 across the globe, the ice cream and fast food chain has been serving sweet and savory treats to its customers for the last 82 years. Currently, the chain serves a variety of dishes including soft serve, fast food, ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, french fries, soft drinks, salads, and much more.

