Smoothie King’s holiday-themed smoothies: Flavors, price, dates, and other details revealed

Smoothie King is gearing up to make the holiday season even more special with its holiday-themed smoothies. The smoothie chain has launched two new protein-packed smoothies for the festive season.

Available at your nearest chain store beginning November 14, the limited-time holiday-themed smoothies can be enjoyed until December 26. The holiday-themed smoothies include two holiday-favorite flavors - Apple Pie and Snickerdoodle - with the goodness of whole fruit.

The holiday-themed smoothies are available in three serving choices - 20oz., 32oz., and 40oz. The 40oz. smoothie carries enough protein to be opted as a liquid lunch.

Available for roughly six weeks, the holiday-themed smoothies won't show up on the menu at the stores, and can only be ordered through the chain's website or app.

Smoothie King serves some of the best diet-friendly smoothies in the country

Known for serving some of the best diet-friendly smoothies in the country, Smoothie King is a familiar name to many sports enthusiasts. Whether you need a drink to fuel your workouts or a quick source of protein for lunch, the chain has it all.

Smoothie King @SmoothieKing They’re HERE! Order our limited-time Secret Holiday Menu flavors (only available on the Smoothie King app) today They’re HERE! Order our limited-time Secret Holiday Menu flavors (only available on the Smoothie King app) today 🎄 https://t.co/TUXu3ObChk

Serving smoothies since 1973, the chain has developed an assorted range of power-packed smoothies customizable to meet the protein and dietary requirements of the customers. Adding to its expansive list of smoothie flavors, the chain has launched two limited-time smoothies:

Apple Pie

Featuring the classic holiday flavor of Apple Pie, the smoothie has a delicious taste of sweet apples, cinnamon, and nuts. The smoothie contains water, bananas, blended apple juice, almond milk, almond butter, brown sugar, the chain's mix of Super Grains, cinnamon, and ice.

As per Smoothie King, Super Grain is a mix of seven grains, including flax, chia, quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat, millet, and teff. A 20oz. Apple Pie smoothie has 590 calories and is available at a suggested price of $5.78.

Snickerdoodle

Featuring the nostalgic flavors of everyone's favorite snickerdoodle cookies, the Snickerdoodle smoothie has the perfect amount of sweetness. The smoothie contains water, bananas, almond milk, dates, almonds, vegan protein, cinnamon, and ice, all blended to perfection. Customers can get a 20oz. Snickerdoodle smoothie at a suggested price of $5.78. It contains 370 calories.

Gut-friendly smoothies from Smoothie King

The chain's holiday-themed smoothies were followed by three assorted flavors of gut-friendly smoothies to help customers get through the holiday season. The three new smoothies will be available in Greek Yogurt Strawberry & Blueberry, Greek Yogurt Pineapple & Mango, and Papaya Mango & Ginger.

The gut-friendly smoothies will be available at the chain's stores starting November 14 and can be availed at a suggested price of $7.29 for a 20oz. serving with 250 calories. The smoothies will contain prebiotics, probiotics, and fibers that help build gut health, which is important to keep your body immune and healthy.

Based in Coppell, Texas, Smoothie King is a privately held American smoothie company. Founded in 1973 by Steve and Cindy Kuhnau, the company was later (2012) acquired by a South Korean Smoothie King Franchisee owner.

As of 2018, the company has more than 1300 stores across the country that deal in smoothies with whole fruits and vegetables. In early 2014, the smoothie chain signed a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans to rename the New Orleans Arena to Smoothie King Center.

With the contract valid till 2024, and further extendable to 2034, the smoothie chain gained crucial recognizance through the National Basketball League.

