Burger King International Original Chicken Sandwich line-up explored as brand is set to launch three different flavors in January 2023

Burger Kings is starting 2023 in high spirits with new sandwich offerings on its menu. The Florida-based fast food restaurant chain is debuting a new range of International Original Chicken Sandwiches to extend its exhaustive list of quick-grab offerings. The latest additions to the menu include the Mexican International Original Chicken Sandwich, the American International Original Chicken Sandwich, and the Italian International Original Chicken Sandwich.

As the name suggests, the three new Original Chicken Sandwiches are inspired by different parts of the world and will deliver authentic flavors from their respective regions. Available in stores starting January 5, the new International Original Chicken Sandwiches can be enjoyed at a starting price of $6.59. Customers can get new Chicken Sandwiches at the nearest Burger King store or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The new line of International Original Chicken Sandwiches (Image via Burger King)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the new Original Chicken Sandwich will be available for orders, so customers who want to try the new offerings are advised to order them at the earliest.

Burger King is offering International Original Chicken Sandwiches offerings that are inspired by three different countries

Burger King cooked up some amusing sandwiches and burgers last year, and the fast food chain is staying true to the same spirit with the launch of the new International Original Chicken Sandwiches. Available for a limited time, the new Original Chicken Sandwiches deliver a hearty and filling meal that is guaranteed to satiate one's chicken cravings. Unlike the chain's regular offerings, the new sandwiches come with long sub-like buns.

While American and Italian chicken sandwiches may not seem new to regular customers, the difference in taste and flavors will be quite surprising. On the other hand, the Mexican International Original Chicken Sandwich is a first for Burger King and will be something to look out for.

Mexican International Original Chicken Sandwich

Served with a Mexican twist, the Mexican International Original Chicken Sandwich comes with a light-breaded chicken patty, queso sauce, and crispy jalapenos, all sandwiched between a long sesame seed bun. The food item has around 680 calories and customers can enjoy it at the nearest store for a suggested price of $6.59.

The new Mexican International Original Chicken Sandwich (Image via Burger King)

American International Original Chicken Sandwich

The American International Original Chicken Sandwich comes with a lightly-breaded chicken patty, sliced tomatoes, crispy lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise - all served in a long sesame seed bun. Packed with around 770 calories, customers can try out the new American flavors of the chicken sandwich at a price of $6.59.

The new American International Original Chicken Sandwich (Image via Burger Kīng)

Italian International Original Chicken Sandwich

Featuring a lightly-breaded 100% original long white meat chicken patty, two slices of melty mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, all sandwiched between a long sesame seed bun, this ned addition to the menu can be enjoyed at a suggested price of $6.59. The Italian International Original Chicken Sandwich is packed with around 560 calories.

The new Italian International Original Chicken Sandwich (Image via Burger King)

Customers who want a bit more from the new International Original Chicken Sandwiches can pair them with any size of beverage and a side. The three size options include Small ($9.59), Medium ($10.39), and Large ($11.09).

Poll : 0 votes