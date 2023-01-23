Where to buy Post’s limited-edition Disney cereals? Details explored

Post Consumer Brands a.k.a Post Cereals is participating in 'Disney 100 Years of Wonder' with two new Disney cereals and a special offering. The cereal brand has worked with Disney to create a one-of-a-kind Disney character-themed fruity cereal, a confetti cake flavored cereal, and a special-edition collector's cereal item. Unlike the two regular cereal boxes, the collector's item will come in a special tin box with a special Disney-themed cereal.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the limited-edition Disney-themed cereals at all Walmart locations across the country in the coming week. Though fruity cereal and confetti cake-flavored cereal boxes can be bought next week, the collector's edition box will only be available at a later time. Customers who want to get the collector's item before anybody else are advised to follow Post Cereals on Instagram (@post_cereals) and Twitter (@postcereals) to be informed about the launch of the limited-edition product.

The cereal company announced the launch of the Disney cereals through a press release, with Logan Sohn, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands, quoting

"Post Consumer Brands is honored to join in the celebration of Disney100 alongside other manufacturers creating unique offerings this year."

Sharing gratitude towards Disney for inspiring brands over the last 100 years, the Senior Brand Manager added:

"We are inspired by Disney and the wonder they've unlocked for consumers over the past 100 years, and we hope these themed cereal offerings help bring the celebration to life at the breakfast table."

All you need to know about Post's limited-edition Disney cereals

Disney will be kicking off year-long celebrations for its 100th anniversary starting January 27 with the 'Disney 100 Years of Wonder'. Multiple brands across the country will be participating in the celebrations with limited-edition products and offerings honoring the company's 100-year anniversary. Post Cereals will be a participant in the celebrations throughout the year and will be offering limited-edition Disney cereals for the rest of 2023.

the collector's edition Disney cereals tin case will be available in very limited numbers at a price of $40 (Image via Post Cereals)

Post Cereal and Disney first collaborated in 1934 for the launch of the Post Toasties cereal, which was a huge hit. The cereal brand will be honoring the first Post x Disney collaboration with a special collector's edition of Disney cereals. Available in very limited numbers at Walmart for $40, the collector's item comes in a metal case with a special edition cereal box that features a retro design inspired by the first Post x Disney collab. The special edition Disney cereal box may feel like a time capsule to Disney fans, which will allow them to cherish the days of Disney's humble beginnings.

Another surprise awaits fans as they will get to experience new editions of the confetti cake-flavored cereal. The cereal brand has planned at least three different Disney character-themed cereals that will be available during different periods of the year 2023. Though there is no info about the price of the Disney cereals, customers can expect to pay anywhere between $10 to $40 for each box of the limited-edition Disney-themed cereals.

