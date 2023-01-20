All Del Taco free items you can avail through January 31, 2023

Del Taco is kicking off New Year celebrations by offering fresh deals and freebies to its rewards program members. The California-based fast food restaurant chain has curated a long list of deals and offers that will be available to all Del Yeah! Rewards members across the country.

Starting January 16, 2023, Del Yeah! Rewards members can enjoy freebies on every order of $3 or more placed at the Del Taco store. The freebies offer is available at all dine-ins, pickup, and delivery orders of $3 or more, placed until January 31. The 16-day long freebie deals will include customer favorites from the chain's 20 under $2 menu.

Del Yeah! Rewards members can now enjoy 16 days of freebies on all orders of $3 and above (Image via Del Taco)

If customers seem to have missed out on some of the freebie deals, then they may have to wait until next week to try them, as some of the offers will be available on repeat for the rest of the month.

Del Taco freebies are available throughout this month for a minimum order value of $3 or more

Whether customers have been trying to save on some of their holiday allowances or have just been keeping away from fast food because of their New Year's resolutions, Del Taco is clearly giving them time to think it over again. As we progress through the first month of a prosperous year, the American-Mexican restaurant chain has prepared a menu loaded with warm and refreshing freebies for its loyal customers.

From tacos to shakes, cheddar bites to lemonades, and iced tea to tostadas, the freebie menu has almost everything one craves. All it takes to get the freebies is a minimum order value of $3 or more, made at any participating Del Taco store, so get going and grab the freebies before time runs out.

If the news itself has left one excited enough, try having a look at this list of freebies for another round of surprises:

January 16 - Get one's choice of a ranch, chipotle, or habanero Crispy chicken taco

Get one's choice of a ranch, chipotle, or habanero Crispy chicken taco January 17 - Grab a sweet and tangy small real strawberry lemonade

Grab a sweet and tangy small real strawberry lemonade January 18 - Get a bean and cheese burrito with a customer's choice of red or green sauce

Get a bean and cheese burrito with a customer's choice of red or green sauce January 19 - Grab a crunchy Crunchtada tostada

Grab a crunchy Crunchtada tostada January 20 - Satiate one's small cravings with crunchy or soft snack tacos

Satiate one's small cravings with crunchy or soft snack tacos January 21 - Customers can get 2-pieces of mini cinnamon churros

Customers can get 2-pieces of mini cinnamon churros January 22 - Get Snack queso quesadillas for one's small cravings

Get Snack queso quesadillas for one's small cravings January 23 - Enjoy the Chicken del carbon guac’d up

Enjoy the Chicken del carbon guac’d up January 24 - Have a regular size Café del olla iced coffee on the house

Have a regular size Café del olla iced coffee on the house January 25 - Have your sweet-tooth cravings satiated with four-piece donut bites

Have your sweet-tooth cravings satiated with four-piece donut bites January 26 - Get an individual's choice of an original, chipotle, or habanero chicken cheddar roller

Get an individual's choice of an original, chipotle, or habanero chicken cheddar roller January 27 - Choose between a ranch, chipotle, or habanero Crispy chicken taco guac’d up

Choose between a ranch, chipotle, or habanero Crispy chicken taco guac’d up January 28 - Try out the repeating small real strawberry lemonade

Try out the repeating small real strawberry lemonade January 29 - Enjoy a crunchy or soft snack taco

Enjoy a crunchy or soft snack taco January 30 - Have one's crunchy cravings settled with three-layer queso nachos

Have one's crunchy cravings settled with three-layer queso nachos January 31 - Enjoy one's choice of vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry mini shake

The offers mentioned above are limited to participating stores only. To claim freebies, customers will have to make a purchase of $3 or more on the Del Taco app. Customers must also be registered members of Del Taco's Del Yeah! Rewards program.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is a chain of American fast-food restaurants, headquartered in Lake Forest, California. It specializes in American-style Mexican cuisine and regular American fast food. The chain's menu has everything from tacos to burgers, fries to shakes, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes