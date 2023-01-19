Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea: Where to buy, price, release date, flavor, and all you need to know 

Following a partnership with the Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Bojangles has announced a shelf-stable version of its Hard Sweet Tea. The new canned Hard Sweet Tea beverage will feature a blend of alcohol and will deliver refreshing tea flavors. The two North Carolina-based brands are working together on a new alcoholic beverage that will be suitable for all customers who are 21 years of age and above.

Unlike the chain's regular Hard Sweet Tea, the canned beverage will not be available at chain stores, and will be making its exclusive debut at prominent retail stores in the coming months. Customers can expect to get their hands on the new beverage in early March. The drink will make its first debut in the North Carolina and South Carolina regions, and will be available at popular retail stores, including - Circle K, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Lowes, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, and Walmart. The drink will also be available nationwide a bit after the Carolina debut.

Bojangles partners with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to brew a new Hard Sweet Tea beverage (Image via Bōjangles)

The brand announced the big news through a joint press release, with Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Bojangles, quoting:

“This collaboration is something sweet.”

Briefing the public about the idea behind the new drink, Woodward added:

“Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

All you need to know about Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea

Scheduled for its official debut in March, Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will feature a similar flavor profile to the chain's iconic iced tea, but with an extra refreshing kick of alcohol. Customers can expect to find the upcoming chilled drink to be slightly similar to cocktails rather than iced tea.

Though the fast food chain has not hinted at an expected price for the upcoming Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, customers can expect to pay a price similar to a regular cocktail. Hard tea will be available in 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans, which will both be available in 12-pack sets at retail stores across the country. The new drink will make its first appearance at participating stores in North and South Carolina.

Sharing his excitement regarding the partnership with the fast food restaurant chain, Nathan Kelischek, AMB Founder and Brewmaster, quoted:

“Bōjangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic ōjangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”

As the upcoming Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea beverage will contain alcohol, it won't be available to customers under the legal drinking age. Customers above the legal drinking age may still be required to show their IDs when purchasing similar alcohol-based beverages.

Poll : 0 votes