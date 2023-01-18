Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Kit: Where to buy, release date, items, price, and all you need to know 

Dolly Parton, the country music legend, is once again partnering with Duncan Hines to launch the new Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Kit and dessert mixes.

Inspired by Parton's family recipes, the new dessert mixes include ready-to-bake mixes for Buttermilk Biscuits, Sweet Cornbread, Fabulously Fudgy Brownies, and Caramel Turtle Brownies. The new mixes will be available in all prominent retail stores in the coming weeks of January.

Customers will find limited-time dessert mixes in the baking section of grocery stores at a starting price of $3.29. Duncan Hines will also be starting early access to the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Kit Collection beginning February 8 through the website www.shop.duncanhines.com. Customers can get exclusive collection kits for $40 plus extra shipping and handling charges across the country.

Sharing her excitement about the partnership, the country music legend said:

"I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I've been thrilled by the response."

She added:

"I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends."

What are Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Baking Kits offering

Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Baking Kits will be available starting February 8 (Image via Duncan Hines)

Duncan Hines first partnered with Dolly Parton in 2022 to launch the limited-edition Parton's Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

Following recipes inspired by Parton's childhood favorites, Duncan Hines has managed to create some amusingly good dessert mixes that are easy to bake and taste just as good.

After a successful partnership last year, the two legends are coming back together with some refreshingly good dessert mixes and the exclusive Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Baking Kits.

The limited-time kit will be available to all customers through the website www.shop.duncanhines.com starting February 8. But Duncan Hines Baking community members will get early presale access to the limited kits beginning on February 1.

Duncan Hines Baking community members enjoy early access to website sales (Image via Duncan Hines)

Available in limited numbers, the special Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Baking Kits come with all the new baking mixes, along with some special freebies. The highly collectible kits include:

Parton's Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

Parton's Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix

Parton's Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix

Parton's Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix

Collectible "What Would Dolly Do?" tea towel & spatula

Collectible recipe cards for some of Dolly's favorite recipes (all featured on the pack as well) - Cheddar Chive Biscuits, Jalapeno Cornbread, Pecan Brownies, and Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae

Customers can either wait until February 8 to get their hands on the limited-edition Baking Kits or join the Duncan Hines Baking community to enjoy early access privileges.

Although orders for the kits are limited to one person each, it might not take too long for the baking kits to run out of stock. Hence, customers who want to get their hands on the collectible kit are advised to get them at the earliest possible time.

