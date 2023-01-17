Scooter’s Coffee’s 2023 winter menu explored

Scooter’s Coffee is welcoming a prosperous year with a new winter menu to warm up the celebrations. The Nebraska-based coffeehouse chain is debuting two new coffee-based beverages and a dessert to complement its winter menu. The three new items available starting January 14 include Creme Brulee Latte, Sea Salt Caramelicious, and Red Velvet Cake Bites.

Customers can enjoy two new beverages and cake bites at the nearest Scooter’s Coffee store or through pick-up and delivery orders made via the chain's app or website. The new winter menu will be available for a limited time at all participating locations across the country.

Customers who want to try out the new items are advised to order them at the earliest as the winter menu may pull back when the weather starts warming up.

Scooter’s Coffee's winter menu brings in two new espresso-based beverages alongside Red Velvet Cake Bites

From salted lattes to blended espresso and savory bagel sandwiches to sweet bites, Scooter’s Coffee makes it a point for customers to have the best coffee experience at their store. Whether someone likes to have their coffee hot or chilled, the coffeehouse chain makes sure that there's no such thing as a bad day with their flavorful and aromatic beverages.

Carrying the same history forward, the coffeehouse chain has introduced a new winter menu that is loaded with the goodness of creamy coffee-based beverages, sweet and savory snacks, and many more.

If customers are still wondering what to expect from the chain's winter menu, then here's a sneak peek for them.

Creme Brulee Latte

For this beverage, imagine the boldness of espresso being fused with the richness of white chocolate and the flavor of toasted sugar. The Creme Brulee Latte is the perfect winter beverage that comes topped with whipped cream and turbinado sprinkles. Customers can get the limited-time latte as hot, iced, or as a blender.

Rich and creamy new Creme Brulee Latte (Image via Scooter’s Coffee)

Sea Salt Caramelicious

Inspired by the chain's signature Caramelicious, the new Sea Salt Caramelicious features an espresso-based beverage with caramel sprinkles, sea salt, and frothed milk. The new sweet-n-salty beverage is served with a topping of whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Customers can order Sea Salt Caramelicious hot, iced, or as a blender.

Signature Caramelicious-inspired Sea Salt Caramelicious (Image via Scooter’s Coffee)

Red Velvet Cake Bites

The Red Velvet Cake bites feature cream cheese-filled cocoa-infused cake bites, coated in rich white chocolate. In addition, the sweet bites are covered with colorful and fruity sprinkles.

Cream Cheese Filled Red Velvet Cake Bites (Image via Scooter’s Coffee)

Founded by Don and Linda Eckles in 1998, Scooter’s Coffee started its business as Scooter’s Java Express in Bellevue, Nebraska. Throughout the years, the coffeehouse chain went through a number of name changes. However, it was finally named Scooter’s as it went well with their mission of keeping customers happy and helping them “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the coffeehouse chain serves many coffee-based beverages made from its own roasted beans. Along with sandwiches, quick bites, and more, Scooter's also serves their signature drink - Caramelicious. This signature beverage is a rich, velvety, caramel-based coffee that is available in hot, cold, and blended variants. Moreover, the coffeehouse chain serves all its coffee-based beverages in hot, cold, and blended variants.

