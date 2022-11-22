Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving Day this year? Store timings and other details explored

Since its launch, Starbucks has been a favorite among students and college workers alike for their coffee and other drinks. However, with Thanksgiving Day approaching, customers are wondering if their favorite coffee chain will be open.

For those wanting to grab a coffee or two at their nearest Starbucks on Thanksgiving day, fret not, as the chain is open on Thanksgiving Day. However, they might be open for a limited time. Customers will be able to enjoy their favorite drinks in Starbucks stores even if they visit them on one of the most important holidays of the year.

The chain will be officially open, but operating hours may vary depending on the location. Customers are advised to visit the store a bit earlier than usual timings.

Other potential alternatives if your nearest Starbucks isn't up for the day

Thanksgiving Day is one of the most anticipated American holidays and just like you, everyone wants to celebrate it with their families. Though Starbucks is officially open on Thanksgiving Day, some stores may tweak up their operating hours to give employees a much-deserved leave.

It's advised to enquire with the store about its operating hours on Thanksgiving Day or to check the same through the chain's app. If things don't work out and you fail to get your coffee at your nearest store, you can always go for a short drive and find another store with the Store locator by entering the Zip code.

If you still want that cup of coffee without taking a long ride, you can always grab a cup from one of these alternatives:

Dunkin Donuts

Though nothing compares to the authentic taste of Starbucks coffee, Dunkin Donuts does deliver a somewhat similar experience. Serving a wide range of hot and cold coffees, along with various sweet snacks like donuts and bagels.

black coffee and chocolate frosted donut at a store in Mount Washington, Kentucky (Images via Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Dunkin Donuts has around 8500 stores, so you probably won't have to drive too far to grab your coffee.

Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee serves freshly brewed coffee, espresso and other coffee-based beverages. The chain also serves some quick-bites, snacks, sweets, and chicken sandwiches,

Peet's Coffee has around 200 stores across the country, so it is very likely that you will find a store nearby.

McDonald's

McDonald's serves coffee through its McCafe subsidiary available in the same store as the fast-food chain. Customers can choose from a wide range of hot and cold coffees, tea, shakes and other beverages.

a coffee cup with a plastic lid featuring the McDonald's trademark - McCafé logo (Image by Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures/Getty Images)

McDonald's is the world's largest fast-food chain, with more than 40,000 stores across the world, so finding one for a coffee won't be a big deal.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

As a coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, Starbucks specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages, but the chain also serves smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches.

