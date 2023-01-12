All special deals and freebies you can avail at Wendy’s in January 2023

Wendy’s is giving customers more reason to celebrate a prosperous year with the debut of many fresh and rewarding deals. The Ohio-based fast food restaurant chain is serving some lip-smacking offers on their chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, cheeseburgers, and much more.

Available throughout January, these offers and deals can be enjoyed at your nearest Wendy’s store or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website. The limited-time offer will be available in the 'offers' section of the chain's app or website and must be applied while placing the order.

Customers can also earn reward points by joining the chain's free rewards program. Rewards program members also get exclusive deals and offers at regular intervals.

Wendy’s January 2023: Daily deals, breakfast combos, and more

Whether you've been craving a juicy chicken sandwich or a bag of crispy fries, Wendy’s has got your back this month with an exclusive range of deals and offers available for a limited time. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the offers and deals that you can claim at the nearest store throughout January:

Daily Deals

These offers will be available at all participating locations throughout January. The offer will refresh every day and can be enjoyed for almost all 31 days of the month.

Free Hot & Crispy Fry - Get a free Hot & Crispy Fry (any size of choice) with the purchase of $1 or more. Offers are available between January 13 and January 19.

Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger - Get a free Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger when you order a Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry. Offer is claimable between January 23 and January 29.

BOGO on Hot & Crispy Fries - Get a Buy One, Get One offer on any Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry. Offer is available between January 30 and February 6.

Free 6-piece Nuggets - Order any Medium or Large Fry to get a free treat of the chain's iconic 6-piece Nuggets. Offer is claimable between January 20 and January 22.

50% Off Kids’ Meal - Get a flat 50% discount on all Kids Meals ordered between January 27 through January 29.

Weekly deals

As the name suggests, these deals refresh once every week and will be available throughout January. To claim these deals, simply place an order through the chain's app or website after applying the offer from the offer section of the app.

Breakfast combos

Get a flat discount of $2 on all orders of Breakfast Combos at your nearest Wendy's store. Offers can be claimed once every week throughout the month of January. Breakfast combos are available between 7 am to 11.30 pm at all stores and include offerings like the signature Homestyle French Toast Sticks, Breakfast Sandwiches, and more.

$1 BOGO on classic chicken sandwiches

Treat yourself with a $1 chicken sandwich BOGO deal when you order a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich at the regular menu price. Th BOGO offer is available throughout January at all participating locations.

Free small chili

Get yourself a free spicy Small Chili on all purchases of $1 and above. To claim the deal, simply apply the offer while placing your order on the chain's app or website. The freebie deal can only be claimed until January 15.

The aforementioned deals are claimable at all participating locations throughout the country. Store participation also depends on the availability of items. Customers are advised to enquire at the counter before placing their orders.

Founded on November 15, 1969, by Dave Thomas, Wendy’s is an American chain of international fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, the fast food chain was ranked as the third-largest hamburger chain in December 2018.

The fast-food chain has more than 6,700 stores across the world, serving Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Salads, French Fries, Breakfast Sandwiches, Frozen Desserts like the chain's iconic Frosty, beverages, and much more. Wendy's and its sister chain Arby's are jointly owned by the Wendy's/Arby's Group, a.k.a. the Wendy’s Company.

