Burger King's BK Stackers line-up revealed as brand brings back popular sandwiches for a limited time

Burger King is stacking up beefy surprises for its customers with the return of BK Stackers. The Florida-based fast food restaurant chain is bringing back fan-favorite BK Stacker sandwiches for a limited time at all participating locations across the country. The returning BK Stacker sandwiches will be available in stores starting January 5, 2023.

Loaded with 100% original beef patties, the BK Stackers serve as a truly hearty and filling meal. The returning line-up includes Double Stacker, Triple Stacker, and Quad Stacker. Customers can enjoy hearty stackers at the nearest Burger King store, or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

the three favorite BK Stackers return to the fast food chain for a limited time (Image via Burger King)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the returning favorites will be available to order, and therefore customers are advised to try out the Stackers at the earliest.

All you need to know about Burger King's returning BK Stackers

First launched in 2011, Burger King's BK Stacker sandwiches soon gained popularity similar to the chain's signature Whoppers. Loaded with the goodness of 100% original beef patties and juicy bacon, the stackers are coming back to satiate your big cravings. Whether it's for lunch, dinner, or a quick snack, the stacker will be more than enough to leave you with a warm feeling and of course, a full stomach.

If you have never tried out BK Stacker sandwiches before, here's a sneak peek for you:

Double BK Stacker

The returning Double BK Stacker features two flame-grilled 100% original beef patties, topped with two slices of melty American cheese, crispy bacon, and the iconic Stacker Sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun. Packed with 500 calories, the Double BK Stacker can be enjoyed for a suggested price of $3.99.

the double BK Stacker comes with two 100% original Beef Patties (Image via Burger King)

Triple BK Stacker

Triple BK Stacker comes with three flame-grilled beef patties, which are topped with three layers of melty American cheese, crispy bacon, and the Stacker Sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun. Available at a suggested price of $5.29, the Triple BK Stacker carries around 650 calories.

the Triple BK Stacker serves a beefy and cheesy meal that keeps you going for longer (Image via Burger King)

Quad BK Stacker

Last but not least, the Quad BK Stacker comes with four flame-grilled beef patties, topped with four layers of melty American cheese, crispy bacon, and the iconic Stacker Sauce, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. The giant Quad BK Stacker is packed with 810 calories and can be ordered for a suggested price of $6.49.

not everyone can finish a Quad BK Stacker with four beef patties so easily (Image via Burger Kiñg)

Customers can enjoy returning BK Stackers at the nearest store for a very limited time. Those who want to try out something new can also look forward to the chain's new line of International Original Chicken Sandwiches.

