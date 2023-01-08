When will Panera launch its new Melts line-up? Details explored

Panera bread is all set to introduce their New Year's special item in the form of three new Melts on their menu. The new sandwiches come as an addition to the chain’s Toasted Baguette sandwich lineup, and will be available at all participating locations across the country. Starting January 12, customers will be able to enjoy new limited-time sandwiches at their nearest stores.

The three new sandwiches joining the chain's menu are - the Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt, and last but not least, the Green Goddess Caprese Melt. Customers will be able to enjoy the new melts at the nearest Panera Bread store, or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The new Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt, and Green Goddess Caprese Melt (Image via Pānera Bread)

Although the new melts will be joining the chain's menu nationwide on January 12, MyPanera members can enjoy early access until January 11, by placing orders for new sandwiches through the chain's mobile app or website.

What's so special about Panera Bread’s new Toasted Baguette Sandwich Menu?

Serving authentic American bread for more than 25 years, Panera Bread has earned a name for its soft and fluffy breads that do more than just satiate your hunger. In fact, the brand is famous for offering breads that leave you all warm and fuzzy from the inside. However, loyal fans are well aware that Pānera is not all about bread, and the new line-up of Melts Sandwiches pretty much proves it.

Available with a free side, the three rich and filling sandwiches not only guarantee a hearty and delicious treat, but can also help you keep your daily calorie intake in check. Whether you want a quick grab or have been looking for a light lunch, the new Melt Sandwiches have got your back.

In case you are still wondering what makes these sandwiches special, here's a sneak peek for you:

Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt

The Italian-style Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt sandwich features thick sliced Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a blend of shredded Fontina and mozzarella cheese with tomato bell pepper sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted French Baguette. Packed with around 990 calories, the Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt can be enjoyed at a suggested price of $10.99.

New Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt Sandwich (Image via Panera Bread)

Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt

Loaded with juicy Buffalo Chicken, the new Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt comes with smoked, pulled chicken, topped with American cheese, red onions, and spicy Buffalo sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted French Baguette. Packed with around 830 calories, the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt can be enjoyed at a suggested price of $10.99.

New Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt Sandwich (Image via Pānera Bread)

Green Goddess Caprese Melt

Filled with the goodness of veggies, the Green Goddess Caprese Melt is made of fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, zesty sweet Peppadew peppers, fresh basil and arugula, Green Goddess dressing, and a drizzle of garlic aioli, all sandwiched between toasted French Baguette. Available at a suggested price of $10.99, the Green Goddess Caprese Melt is packed with 1000 calories.

New Green Goddess Caprese Melt Sandwich (Image via Panera Bread)

Since the fast food chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time Melt sandwiches will be available on the menu, customers are advised to try them out as soon as they debut nationwide on January 12. Meanwhile, MyPanera members can enjoy early access to the new sandwiches when placing orders through the chain's app or website.

Poll : 0 votes