Where to buy Tiktok’s viral pink sauce? Details explored

From a viral item on Tiktok to retail store shelves, the crazed Pink Sauce has finally made it big. Created by Veronica Shaw a.k.a Chef Pii in 2022, the colored condiment is said to be perfect for gyros, chicken wings, fried chicken, sandwiches, salads, and much more.

While Chef Pii launched a commercial version of the infamous sauce in 2022 itself, the product was clouded by doubts about safety, shelf life, and much more.

Ensuring that all such issues were properly addressed, the young entrepreneur joined hands with Dave's Gourmet LLC, a legacy brand in the food industry, to manufacture the sauce as a shelf-stable everyday condiment, following all relevant FDA guidelines in an SQF-certified facility.

Starting mid-January, Pink Sauce will be making its first professional debut in the market at over 4300 Walmart locations across the country.

Walmart will be the exclusive retailer for the infamous sauce until July 2023, and will be selling the sauce in its retail and online stores to people all over the country. Customers will now be able to get a Vegan and Gluten-Free version of the sauce as well.

The Pink Sauce has an interesting mix of ingredients, including coconut cream and Dragon Fruit puree

The infamous Pink Sauce first made its TikTok appearance in June 2022, when chef Veronica Shaw a.k.a Chef Pii took to the video-sharing platform to share her new condiment. The pink-colored sauce immediately caught people's attention, prompting Chef Pii to start selling it on her website for $20 per bottle. The first batch of the sauce sold out within a few hours.

While people were excited to try the new sauce, some were also skeptical about the ingredients used. To quell all such concerns, Dave's Gourmet recently shared that the infamous sauce is made with Dragon Fruit puree, canola oil, coconut cream, water, sugar, distilled white vinegar, garlic, and Ranch flavor (also contains Maltodextrin, onion powder, natural flavors, and modified food starch).

Customers can now get the TikTok-crazed Pink Sauce at the nearest Walmart store or through Walmart.com for $9.99 per 13-ounce bottle. The pink-colored condiment has a taste and flavor profile similar to ranch dressing available in many fast-food restaurants. You may also find the sauce to be a slightly sweet, tangy twist on the ranch dressing.

Controversies related to the Pink Sauce

From its first sale to its current state, Pink Sauce has a history looming with controversies.

The first 700 sauce bottles shipped around June or July to people who raised concerns about the condiment's quality, as many bottles reached customers spoiled or exploded due to the high heat pressure of shipping. Even the servings, calories and ingredients details printed on the bottles had the customers baffled.

While the nutrition stats mentioned 444 one-tablespoon servings in the bottle, each serving was said to be at 90 calories, which would mean nearly 40,000 calories in the bottle.

As for the ingredients, the spelling of vinegar had customers questioning the authenticity of the sauce. Amidst all the speculation about health concerns regarding the homemade pink condiment, one consumer was allegedly admitted to the hospital after trying Chef Pii's sauce.

Following the reports, Chef Pii took to social media to address all the concerns regarding her product. She said:

“Our nutrition fact label had an error in it, and now they’re trying to carry it along and say the nutrition is falsified because there’s a typo.”

When asked whether her sauce was FDA-approved, the chef added:

“What do you mean FDA-approved? I don’t sell medical products. The Pink Sauce is not a medical product. The Pink Sauce don’t contribute to your health.”

Social media opinion about the sauce is currently divided. While some people are cheering the chef on for her big win, there are others who are warning consumers about the health implications of the new Pink Sauce.

However, considering the history of Dave's Gourmet, customers can rest assured that the product will be shelf-stable and has been manufactured following the relevant FDA guidelines.

