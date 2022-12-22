All you need to know about Walmart’s grocery delivery drones

Walmart has finally taken to the skies to deliver orders to customers on the same day. America's largest grocery store chain began its drone-delivery services in selected states on December 15. Currently, the service is only available in selected regions like Texas, Arizona, Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix, and Dallas, but the grocery store chain plans to extend it to other regions gradually.

Walmart will be providing drone-delivery services in partnership with Zipline, a company that designs and manufactures drones along with its autonomous flying systems. The two companies demonstrated the drone-delivery process through a video shared by the user @victorbravo248 on TikTok.

The Zipline drones shown in the video are relatively larger than the regular drones one often sees around, and are able to carry one or two packages at a time.

The grocery store chain is also working with Ziplink's competitor DroneUp, which focuses on making compact delivery drones that are suitable for delivery in tight spaces and localities.

Customers can expect their orders to be on their lawns in 30 minutes with Walmart’s drone-delivery system

Walmart's drone-delivery plans are no less than a dream that just turned into reality. Available in six regions of the United States, the drone-delivery system can deliver orders of up to ten pounds per flight, which means that customers can choose from tens of thousands of goods from America's largest grocery stores.

The drone-delivery system also uses retractable cables to gently place orders on one's lawn, thus eliminating all chances of breaking goods like eggs, glass bottles, and other fragile products. Each order placed through the drone-delivery system will arrive in about 30 minutes and will cost $3.99.

Customers can only make drone-delivery orders between 8 am and 8 pm. Any orders placed after 8 pm will be considered regular orders and will either be delivered through the chain's regular delivery program or the next day.

Walmart's drone-delivery services will not only deliver products early but will also help the grocery store chain compete against Amazon's same-day deliveries. Retail websites like Amazon are known to deliver products on the same day they were ordered, but Walmart will now be breaking that record by delivering groceries and other essential products in less than an hour.

Founded on July 2, 1962, Walmart is an American multinational chain of grocery stores. From simple groceries to everyday use tools and other essentials, the grocery store chain serves its customers through store shopping, pick-up, and deliveries.

The grocery chain has been testing delivery through drones in many pilot project stages since 2019. The expansion of the drone-delivery system will now be available in six more regions, and may very soon go nationwide.

