"Such an amazing human being": TikToker Keith Lee praised for Frankensons Pizzeria's soaring popularity 

In what may seem like a miraculous turn of events, Frankensons Pizzeria, a Las Vegas store with almost no customers, is continuously getting sold out following a review by the famous TikTok food reviewer, Keith Lee.

Opened nearly four months ago, the pizza store barely had any customers, and the business was clearly not going very well for owner Frank Steele. But things have now gradually changed for the better as customers continue to flock to the pizzeria to enjoy its delicacies.

Julian Romero @julianromero559 This is Keith Lee on TikTok who visit places in Love when I find humble creators who visit businesses because they love to create & Not for moneyThis is Keith Lee on TikTok who visit places in #lasvegas & Discovered this Gem, Frankensons Pizza on Maryland Pkwy who’s struggling to pay rent, Can’t wait to try this place out! Love when I find humble creators who visit businesses because they love to create & Not for money 👏 This is Keith Lee on TikTok who visit places in #lasvegas & Discovered this Gem, Frankensons Pizza on Maryland Pkwy who’s struggling to pay rent, Can’t wait to try this place out! https://t.co/bmsGsY4eYW

TikToker and food reviewer Keith Lee, who happens to have over 7.2 million followers on the video sharing platform, is known for regularly supporting local food businesses by bringing them to light through his videos. In a similar turn of events, the TikToker happened to be in the Las Vegas-based pizzeria.

Following Lee's video, support has been overflowing for the Las Vegas-based pizzeria, and some users are also commending the "amazing" TikToker for his kind deed in helping small businesses come to light through his social media presence.

BlameItOnHeni 🖤 @HeniOnThaRocks Keith lee is such an amazing human being! The Frankensons pizza video had me in feels Keith lee is such an amazing human being! The Frankensons pizza video had me in feels 😣

How things changed for Frankensons Pizzeria owner following famed TikToker Keith Lee's review

Following a massive outburst of his popularity, Frankensons Pizzeria's owner Frank Steele was interviewed by many local TV news channels, where he shared the story behind the miraculous turn of events:

"It has been a struggle. I was lucky if I did $400 a day."

Briefing about the day he first met Keith Lee, the owner added:

"I had this guy come in, didn't know who he was… he quietly said 'I'm a food critic.'"

Steele said the response at Frankensons Pizzeria has been "overwhelming". (Image via KTNV)

After a few hours of serving Lee, things started to change for Steele as his pizzeria started getting busy. While the owner was caught between cooking up cheesy hot pizzas and lemon pepper wings, his phone kept ringing with people calling from almost all across the country.

Turns out it was because of the TikToker, who tried out Frankensons Pizzeria's garlic knots, lemon pepper wings, a sub sandwich, and a pizza, and shared it with his followers on TikTok. Rating the food, Keith gave 9.2/10 to the garlic knots, and 9.8/10 to the pizza.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 @OvOBrezzzy For people that don’t know this is his tik tok he does food reviews and helps local businesses out and hes also a very nice person fr For people that don’t know this is his tik tok he does food reviews and helps local businesses out and hes also a very nice person fr https://t.co/MTiU7S8aRB

Lee also added that the service at the pizzeria wasn't bad at all and the kind and patient owner, Steele, took the order himself. The positive words about the food and the TikToker's history ended up turning the Las Vegas pizzeria into a nationally known store in a matter of hours.

Since being posted on Friday, December 30, the original TikTok video by Keith Lee has already crossed the mark of over 30 million views and over five million likes, thus catapulating Steele's Frankensons Pizzeria into nationwide fame and recognition.

