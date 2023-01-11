Applebee’s All You Can Eat offers return to its menu for a limited time

Applebee’s is starting off the new year with a big surprise for its fans as the chain brings back the All You Can Eat menu. The returning menu includes three fan favorite items - All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, All You Can Eat Riblets, and the All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp. Available in stores starting January 9, 2023, the returning items can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country.

The All You Can Eat favorites start at $14.99 but are limited to dine-in orders only. Unlike the chain's other menu items, the returning favorites won't be available to order for 'To-Go' and deliveries. All three items are served with a side of classic fries, the chain's signature coleslaw, and ranch or sauce. As the name suggests, the All You Can Eat menu allows you to try all three items for the price of one.

The California-based casual dining restaurant, grill, and bar chain took to its website to announce the return of its All You Can Eat favorites, with Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“There’s no better place to celebrate the New Year than at Applebee’s - especially with our All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp paired with our delicious endless classic fries.”

Offering a brief about the endless deal on the All You Can Eat favorites, the Applebee’s CMO added:

“Whether starting with Riblets or Double Crunch Shrimp, followed by Boneless Wings on repeat, you can’t go wrong with this endless deal.”

What are Applebee’s All You Can Eat favorites offering?

Satiating the big cravings of its fans for more than five years now, the All You Can Eat offer is returning to the chain to commemorate the beginning of a prosperous year. From crispy shrimp to juicy riblets and boneless wings to unlimited classic fries, the All You Can Eat menu offers everything you need to celebrate a new beginning.

Applebee's Grill + Bar @Applebees our new years resolution: eat more Applebee's 🤤

Whether you want to celebrate with your friends and family, or hope to enjoy the hearty delicacies by yourself, Applebee’s has got your back with the following All You Can Eat offerings:

All You Can Eat Boneless Wings

Get yourself the chain's crispy fried pieces of soft and tender boneless wings tossed into your choice of sauce that includes Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper.

You can get the All You Can Eat Applebee’s Boneless Wings with a side of the chain's signature coleslaw, endless classic fries, Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. The limited time chicken wings can be enjoyed at a price of $14.99.

Crispy and juicy light-breaded All You Can Eat Boneless Wings served with endless fries, signature coleslaw, and ranch (Image via Applebee’s)

All You Can Eat Riblets

Experience the perfect fusion of flavors with the chain's expertly cut pork riblets that are slow-cooked for distinct deliciousness.

Served with a generous coating of honey BBQ and sweet Asian Chile sauce, the All You Can Eat Riblets come with endless fries and the chain's signature coleslaw. Customers can get the juicy Riblets for a suggested price of $14.99.

Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce sauce coated All You Can Eat Riblets (Image via Applebee’s)

All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp

Craving some seafood? The All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp has got your back. The crunchy treat features hand-battered shrimp, marinated and fried to perfection. Served with a side of endless classic fries, the chain's signature coleslaw and cocktail sauce, Applebee’s Double Crunch Shrimp can be enjoyed at a suggested price of $14.99.

The golden brown All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp (Image via Applebee’s)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the returning favorites will be available, so customers who want to try out the value-deal are advised to visit the nearest Applebee's store at the earliest. As mentioned earlier, the limited-time All You Can Eat offerings will only be available for dine-in orders placed at the nearest Applebee's store.

Customers can apparently also get special discounts and deals by joining the chain's rewards programs and earning reward points as they spend on dine-in, go-to, and delivery orders.

