All White Castle offers you can avail from January to March 2023

White Castle is making the New Year celebrations affordable with a wide range of offers available starting January 1. The Ohio-based hamburger fast food restaurant chain is launching a limited-time in-app and restaurant offer to help customers enjoy valuable deals on their favorite items until March.

Available at all participating locations across the country, the limited-time offers can be enjoyed at one's nearest White Castle restaurant or through app and website orders placed for pick-up and deliveries. From sliders to cheese sticks, BOGOs to freebies, the special offers guarantee a delicious yet pocket-friendly snacking experience at your favorite hamburger restaurant chain.

The offers mentioned below will only be available at participating locations. Store participation may also be affected if specific ingredients are unavailable.

Mobile offers, Craver Nation Members offers, and other All White Castle offers available until March

No Coupon offers

As the name suggests, customers can enjoy these offers without any fancy coupons. These special offers can be availed at the nearest White Castle restaurant or through the chain's app or website.

Big Game - Get $4 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders on February 12, 2023.

White Castle’s 102nd Birthday - Celebrate the chain's 102nd birthday with a free Dessert on a Stick on March 10, 2023. The offer can be availed without any purchase

College Basketball Bracket Chaos - Get a $3 discount on any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders. The offer can be claimed between March 14 and April 3, 2023.

St. Patrick’s Day - Get a BOGO deal on the purchase of any two sliders on March 17, 2023.

Special offers

These offers require some effort from customer's side, as they are only claimable through coupons that will be available on the chain’s social media and website.

National Cheese Lovers Day - Get $1 off any size Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. The offer can be claimed between January 20 and January 23, 2023.

National Hug Day - Get BOGO deals on breakfast combos from Combo #1 to #6. The BOGO deal is claimable between January 21 and January 24, 2023.

Craver Nation Members offers

Available only through the White Castle app, these offers are exclusive to the chain's Craver Nation rewards program members.

BOGO offers - Get BOGO offers on the new Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe, and Spicy Joe Sliders between January 1 and February 5, 2023. The offer is not available to customers in Orlando.

$1 Discount - Get a flat discount of $1 on any size Mac and Cheese Nibblers. It is only available between January 1 and February 5, 2023.

Breakfast Sliders for $2 - Grab two breakfast sliders for as low as $2. The $2 slider offer is only available on orders placed between 5 am and 10 am, from January 1 to January 31, 2023.

$2 Cheese Sticks - Get five pieces of Cheese Sticks for as low as $2. The offer is claimable between January 1 and January 31, 2023.

Free Sack of Fries - Get a free sack of fries on any order of Crave Clutch. Customers can enjoy the freebie offer from January 1 to January 31, 2023.

$2 off Breakfast slider combos - Get $2 off all Breakfast Slider Combos on all orders placed between 5 am and 10 am, between February 1 and February 28, 2023.

Mobile offers

These offers are limited to orders placed on the White Castle app, but unlike the rewards program offers, these offers can be claimed by all customers.

Late Night Deal - Get a sack of Fries for $1 on all orders placed between 9 pm and 3 am between February 1 to February 28, 2023.

20% Off - Get a flat 20% discount on all app orders placed between February 10 and February 12, 2023.

Founded on September 13, 1921, by Walter Anderson and Billy Ingram, White Castle Restaurant is an American regional hamburger restaurant chain. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the fast food restaurant chain has restaurants in more than 377 locations throughout 13 states in the U.S.

Credited as the world's first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has a signature hamburger that is small and square in shape and is popularly known as "sliders". In 2014, Time (newspaper) named the chain's slider "The Most Influential Burger of All Time."

