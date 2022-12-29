Super Mario Bros McDonald's Toys: List of items, availability, and all you need to know 

It's Mario Time at McDonald's as the fast food chain launches the new Super Mario Bros. themed Happy Meals. Following a partnership with Nintendo for the upcoming 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', the Illinois-based fast food chain is launching a limited collection of movie-themed toys that will be available with their iconic Happy Meals.

Starting December 28, 2022, orders for the Happy Meals will feature exclusive 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' themed toys. Customers can order limited-time movie-themed Happy Meals until January 23, 2023, at all participating stores across the country. Orders for children's meals can also be made through the chain's app or website for drive-thru pick-ups, take-outs, and deliveries.

A McDonald's Happy Meal usually comes at a suggested price of $4.19 and features items like a hamburger, fries, apple slices, and a kid's drink. Apparently, the chain also has a Chicken Nuggets Happy meal featuring the same items while the hamburger is replaced with a choice of 4 or 6 chicken nuggets.

Customers who want to order this movie-themed meal at the store should check their local store's digital display boards to see if it is available. They can also enquire about the same at the outlet's counter before placing an order.

All you need to know about McDonald's Super Mario Bros-themed Happy Meals

Releasing worldwide on April 7, 2023, the upcoming 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' features a plumber named Mario, who travels through a labyrinth of underground tunnels with his brother Luigi in a bid to save a captured princess. The two brothers face numerous enemies along the way, which they must defeat in order to face the final boss, Bowser, who intends to destroy the universe.

To promote the movie, Nintendo has partnered with the world's largest fast-food chain, McDonald's, to give away Mario movie-themed toys with their popular Happy Meals. Eight movie-themed toys are included in the movie-themed Happy Meals, which could become some of the most sought-after collectibles for Mario fans across the country.

For those who are excited to learn more, here's a list of all the new Mario movie-themed toys that will be available with McDonald's Happy Meals until January 23, 2023:

Mario exiting a tunnel pipe

Mario in a kart

Toad in a kart

Luigi with a flashlight

Spinning Princess Peach

Donkey Kong with a barrel

Fire-breathing Bowser

Spinning Lumalee.

Will the two brothers be able to save the princess? Will they be able to save the universe from Bowser? We don't know about all that yet, but for now, you sure can join the two brothers on their journey with the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie-themed Happy Meals at your nearest McDonald's today.

