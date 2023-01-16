All you need to know about Panera’s Chicken Tikka Soup

Panera Bread is adding a spicy touch to a prosperous new year with the debut of a new chicken soup. The Missouri-based bakery and cafe chain is adding an all-new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup to its menu. Starting January 14, the soup will be available across the country for a limited time.

Customers can order the chain's new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup at the nearest Panera store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Available at a starting price of $6.99, the new flavorful soup will leave customers all warm and fuzzy on the inside.

The bakery and cafe chain has not hinted at how long the new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup will be available on its menu. However, it would be safe to assume that customers will be able to enjoy the winter offering until the weather starts warming up. Customers who don't want to miss out on warm deliciousness are advised to try it out at the earliest.

Panera's newest addition to the menu combines the flavors of an authentic Chicken Tikka Masala in a light chicken soup

Originating from the Indian subcontinent, Chicken Tikka Masala is one of the most popular dishes worldwide. Fine-dine restaurants around the globe serve variations and fusion dishes for customers who are genuinely in love with the dish. As such, Panera's soupy take on Chicken Tikka Masala tries to combine the flavors of an authentic Chicken Tikka Masala and serve it as a light chicken soup that can be enjoyed as it is or with a serving of bread.

The new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup delivers authentic Indian flavors with an American twist (Image via Panera)

Panera's new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup features a blend of chicken, black lentils, kale, and butternut squash, all cooked in a curried tomato broth. The creamy soup is then finished with coconut milk and tamarind, with the addition of classic Indian spices, which is served with a garnish of brown rice and quinoa.

Customers can get the new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup in a cup for a suggested price of $6.99 or in a bowl for $9.39. In addition, the soup is available as a bread bowl for $9.49.

Nutritional value of the loaded Chicken Tikka Masala Soup

Although soups are often considered to be on the healthier side, it's still a good idea to be aware of the nutritional value of what an individual consumes. Whether it's a cup of chicken soup or a whole chicken, being aware of the nutritional value not just helps one eat without worries but can also help them with their weight-gain or weight-loss plans.

The new Chicken Tikka Masala Soup bread bowl comes in a bowl made out of bread that you can eat (Image via Pānera)

For those who have been waiting to find out, here's the nutritional value of the new Panera Chicken Tikka Masala Soup:

Calories 360 cals Calories from Fats 150 cals Total Fats 17 grams Saturated Fats 10 grams Sodium 1000 milligrams Carbs 37 grams Sugar 8 grams Proteins 16 grams

The above-mentioned values are derived on the basis of the smallest serving ($6.99) of the new Chicken Tikka Soup. Ordering a bowl or a bread bowl can significantly increase the overall nutritional value and calorie consumption. Therefore, customers are advised to follow due diligence.

